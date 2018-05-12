LG Polls: APC Committee shifts congress to Sunday

news

The Musa Halilu-Ahmed-Ahmed led APC Congress Committee in Oyo State has shifted the scheduled APC Local Government Congress in the state from Saturday to Sunday, May 13.

He made the disclosure during a news conference held at the party secretariat in Ibadan on Friday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congress scheduled to hold on Saturday coincided with the local government election earlier scheduled to hold same day.

Halilu-Ahmed said at the briefing that the committee received letters requesting for the shift of the congress to Sunday from the State Executives of the APC.

“The party in the state requested for the shift because of the council poll, which it said most of their members have to participate actively.

“The party had stated in the letter that most of the members who will participate in the congress would also participate in the elections.”

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Odude had also written that either of the two programmes be shifted to allow adequate security.

The congress committee chairman said that Odude had requested that the police would not have enough manpower to monitor the two exercises at the same time.

Hallilu-Ahmed stated that the committee after consultation with all stakeholders agreed to shift the congress to Sunday.

He said that the forms were available for intending aspirants in the congress to pick up, adding the committee would be available at the state party secretariat.

The committee chairman said that the elective congress would be held at the party secretariat of the 33 local governments in the state.

Halilu-Ahmed called on security agencies in the state to provide adequate security at the state secretariat of the party to allow all intending aspirants have access.

He also urged them to ensure that adequate security was provided at the various local government APC secretariat in the state to allow peaceful and credible elective congress.