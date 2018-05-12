Home > News > Politics >

LG Polls: APC Committee shifts congress to Sunday

In Oyo State LG Polls: APC Committee shifts congress to Sunday

He made the disclosure during a news conference held at the party secretariat in Ibadan on Friday evening.

  • Published:
Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account play

APC-Logo

(dailypost.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Musa Halilu-Ahmed-Ahmed led APC Congress Committee in Oyo State has shifted the scheduled APC Local Government Congress in the state from Saturday to Sunday, May 13.

He made the disclosure during a news conference held at the party secretariat in Ibadan on Friday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congress scheduled to hold on Saturday coincided with the local government election earlier scheduled to hold same day.

Halilu-Ahmed said at the briefing that the committee received letters requesting for the shift of the congress to Sunday from the State Executives of the APC.

The party in the state requested for the shift because of the council poll, which it said most of their members have to participate actively.

“The party had stated in the letter that most of the members who will participate in the congress would also participate in the elections.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Odude had also written that either of the two programmes be shifted to allow adequate security.

The congress committee chairman said that Odude had requested that the police would not have enough manpower to monitor the two exercises at the same time.

Hallilu-Ahmed stated that the committee after consultation with all stakeholders agreed to shift the congress to Sunday.

He said that the forms were available for intending aspirants in the congress to pick up, adding the committee would be available at the state party secretariat.

The committee chairman said that the elective congress would be held at the party secretariat of the 33 local governments in the state.

Halilu-Ahmed called on security agencies in the state to provide adequate security at the state secretariat of the party to allow all intending aspirants have access.

He also urged them to ensure that adequate security was provided at the various local government APC secretariat in the state to allow peaceful and credible elective congress.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Your PVC is useless more than you thinkbullet
2 2019 Presidency Nigerians have lost confidence in the north – Northern...bullet
3 Obasanjo 7 things ex-president said about PDP, APCbullet

Related Articles

In Imo Hoodlums allegedly set APC office on fire
Obasanjo We have addressed issues raised by ex-president, says PDP
In Zamfara APC ready for LG congresses, says Committee
Amaechi, Abe Judges flee as youths attack Rivers court over APC crisis [PHOTOS]
Buhari President cuts London trip short, returns to Nigeria
Pulse Opinion Oshiomhole will be the kind of chairman APC needs
Pulse Opinion 3 things Obasanjo’s ADC must do to be embraced by Nigerians
Adam Oshiomhole Tsohon Gwamna yayi shelar tsayawa takarar shugaban jam'iyar APC
Obasanjo 7 things ex-president said about PDP, APC
Omo Agege Senate appeals suspension nullification

Politics

Under-Aged Voting: PDP rejects INEC's probe panel
In Kaduna State 31 political parties boycott LG election
PDP spent $3bn from government treasury on 2015 elections - Obasanjo
Obasanjo We have addressed issues raised by ex-president, says PDP
Governor Yahaya Bello mocks OBJ, refers to him as old politician
Yahaya Bello Governor mocks OBJ, refers to him as old politician
Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account
In Zamfara APC ready for LG congresses, says Committee