LG Election: Gov Okorocha challenges fake news peddlers

Okorocha No court order restraining Imo from conducting LG election - Gov

Okorocha disclosed this in a press statement signed by his Chief press Secretary Mr sam Onwuemeodo on Monday.

  • Published:
No court order restraining Imo from conducting LG election - Okorocha play

Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha

(Guardian Nigeria )
Gov. Rochas Okorocha said there is no Supreme Court order restraining Imo state government from conducting the planed Local Government election and insisted that the election must be conducted as scheduled.

Okorocha disclosed this in a press statement signed by his Chief press Secretary Mr sam Onwuemeodo on Monday.

He said the clarification has become necessary following a false rumour being carried by former LGA chairmen that a Supreme Court order has been obtained to restrain government from conducting the proposed election.

It will be recalled that Okorocha had announce plan to conduct LGA election after seven years in power.

But a rumour recently emerged that Supreme Court has restrained the government from conducting the planed election.

Okorocha, in the statement, challenged those carrying the rumor to publish the court order for the public to judge.

ALSO READ: Okorocha's son-in-law wants Imo state government to honour Miracle and Nina

According to the release, former LGA chairmen who took Imo government to court have lost both in the high and appeal court.

It further stated that the matter, which was before the Supreme Court was adjourned to December, adding that it  has nothing to do with the planed LGA election scheduled by ISEC.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

