Lawmakers almost fought themselves over Abiola honour

There was a rowdy session in the House of Reps over Buhari's decision to declare June 12 Nigeria's democracy day.

  • Published:
Late Chief Abiola was posthumously honoured by President Buhari. Abiola is presumed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election

(The Nation)
The federal House of Representatives turned rowdy and angry, Thursday afternoon, as some legislators kicked against the posthumous honour handed to Chief MKO Abiola—presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 election—by President Buhari.

On Wednesday, June 6, 2018, Buhari handed out the highest award in the land to the late Abiola and declared that June 12 will henceforth replace May 29 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

A handful of lawmakers in the House of Reps described Buhari’s declaration as unconstitutional and asked that the decision to posthumously honour Abiola be rescinded.

There was support for Buhari’s decision on the floor of the House of Reps too, with those against it saying they want the executive arm of government to adhere to the rule of law.

In the senate, Senator Dino Melaye had started kicking against the decision, when he said; "A dead man is not a citizen of Nigeria and can't receive the award", when he was shouted down by his colleagues and promptly ruled out of order.

Abiola was winning the majority of votes cast after the 1993 election, when then military President Ibrahim Babangida cancelled the exercise and declared the vote null and void.

