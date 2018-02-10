Home > News > Politics >

Late arrival of election materials may mar Kano LG polls

Late arrival of election materials may mar LG polls

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who went round some of the polling units in the metropolis, reports that as at 10 a.m, the materials had yet to arrive at the units.

Late arrival of election materials may mar the local government elections in Kano state.

At a polling unit in Magwan Special primary school, the election officers were met sitting down waiting for the arrival of the materials.

One of the Electoral officers, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, told NAN that the State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) had directed them to go to polling units and wait.

According to him, they were told to wait for the materials  which would be taken to the units by the Commission.

“We are asked to come and wait because most of the Electoral officers have no personal vehicles to transport transport the materials, “ the official said.

However, it was observed that there was adequate security at the polling centres as no fewer than five policemen were also seen at most of the polling centres visited.

The story was the same at Rimin Gata primary school polling units 014 and 015 and BUK new site polling units 01, 02 and 03 as the materials had yet to arrive as at 10:30 am.

NAN also reports that no electoral officers were present at the polling units while voters who converged on polling units were waiting for the arrival of the materials and the electoral officers.

However, an agent of All Progressives Congress (APC), who  gave his name as Arabi Lawal, told NAN at Rimin Gata primary school that the materials were on their way to the polling units.

Reports from other parts of the metropolis indicated that the story was the same as  the materials have  not reached most of the polling centres.

