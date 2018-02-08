Home > News > Politics >

Lalong sacks all state commissioners

Lalong Plateau Governor sacks all state commissioners

The governor did not provide any reason for the cabinet disolution.

Lalong sacks all state commissioners play

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong

(Daily Times)
Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has dissolved his cabinet as he fired all the state commissioners on Thursday, February, 8, 2018.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the governor's director of press and public affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, who revealed that the dissolution takes immediate effect.

The statement read, "The governor expresses his sincere appreciation to the honourable commissioners for their selfless service and immense contributions these past years, in delivering to the people of Plateau State the dividends of democracy and in engendering hope in the APC-led administration in the state.

"The executive governor while wishing the commissioners the best in their future endeavours assures them that as stakeholders in the Plateau Project, their wealth of experience would continuously be relied upon in building the Plateau of our dream.

"He therefore calls on them not to relent in availing their services when called upon in the future to serve the state."

