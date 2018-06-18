Lai Mohammed says PDP danced on Abiola's grave for 16 years

news

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said for 16 years in power, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disregarded the calls to recognise June 12 for what it was and yet the party is criticising President Muhammadu Buhari for doing it.

He said the PDP danced on the grave of MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12 election, for 16 years.

Mohammed stated this in an interview with The Cable on Saturday, June 16.

"For 16 years the PDP danced on the grave of MKO Abiola and failed to recognise June 12 for what it was, and when President Buhari decided to take action and recognise MKO Abiola posthumously, the naysayers went on social media to say it is done for politics," the minister said.

"Why didn’t they (PDP) do it for politics?", Mohammed asked.

Buhari had declared June 12 as Nigeria's Democracy Day instead of May 29, and conferred on the highest national honour in the land - GCON - on Abiola.

Speaking further, Mohammed said even though the PDP underrates the Buhari administration, the government will continue to surprise the opposition party.

According to him, the Federal Government has created millions of jobs and will continue to do so for Nigerians to feel the post-recession impact of the administration.

Mohammed also said it is a possibility that the Federal Government posthumously honour Stella Adadevoh, the medical doctor who stopped a wider spread of the Ebola virus in Nigeria by placing the patient zero, Patrick Sawyer, in quarantine despite pressures from the Liberian Government.