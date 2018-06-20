Pulse.ng logo
KOWA Party National Publicity Secretary resigns

I resigned as KOWA party national publicity secretary effective yesterday to enable me concentrate on my campaign and enable someone else carry out the responsibility of the office

  • Published:
(Concise News)
The National Publicity Secretary of Kowa party, Mr Kunle Lawal on Wednesday confirmed his resignation as the party’s image maker.

Lawal told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that he submitted his resignation letter to the National Working Committee of the party on Tuesday.

“I resigned as KOWA party national publicity secretary effective yesterday to enable me concentrate on my campaign and enable someone else carry out the responsibility of the office.

“My resignation had been to clear way for my campaign which takes a lot of my time.

“I have been discussing with the National Executive Council and I have gotten the party’s full support to grow in political stature, by granting its seat in the senate which is a bigger task,’’ Lawal said.

Lawal said that his resignation took effect from Tuesday, adding that he had prepared handing over notes for the incoming national publicity secretary.

He believed that he has the capacity to run for the Senate, adding that he would bring “a fresh face to the race.” 

