Kogi APC gets two executives from parallel congresses

Two different executive councils on Saturday emerged in the Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the holding of two parallel congresses by the two main factions of the party.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) who monitored the two congresses in Lokoja reports that the two executives emerged by affirmation.

While the faction loyal to the state governor , Alhaji Yahaya Bello held its own Congress at the Confluence Stadium, the Audu / Faleke faction held its own at St Peters Primary School, Felele, Lokoja.

At the Congress held at the Confluence Stadium , Mr Abdulahi Bello emerged as the state Chairman of the party, Mr Ibrahim Abdulrahman, Deputy Chairman and Mr Josiah Onoja , Secretary.

Bello was until now a Senior Special Assistant on political affairs to the state governor. Aside from Bello, Abdulrahman and Onoja, 34 other persons were elected by affirmation into various positions to make the state executive council of the party.

The congress was attended by Gov. Bello , his deputy. Mr Simon Achuba, the Speaker of the state house of assembly, Mr Mathew Kolawole, the Secretary to the state government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade, Commissioners, some members of the House of Representatives and members of the state house of assembly.

Alhaji Maman Ali Magaji , the Chairman of the state Congress Committee from the headquarters of the party conducted the Congress while the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. James Apam led other officials of the Independent National Electoral Commissioner to supervise it.

Bello, the new state Chairman in his acceptance speech promised to run an open door policy and lead the party to victory in the coming elections.

He also thanked the state governor , other members of his cabinet and delegates from the across the 21 local government areas of the state for their peaceful conduct before and during the congress.

However, the Audu / Faleke faction at the congress held at St Peter Primary School Felele, re-elected the outgoing state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo as the new Chairman.

He and 34 other outgoing executive members were elected by affirmation by all delegates that attended the congress.

The Returning Officer for the congress, Mr. Theman Saurara announced the results of the congress.

“ Having successfully conducted the state congress, I announced the return of all but two of the former state officers,” Saurara stated.

In his acceptance speech , Ametuo expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him, promising not to let them down.

He also assured them that their sufferings for the party over the years will not go unrewarded, urging them to remain steadfast.

” We suffer for this party together and we will all reap the fruits of our labour together.

“ This same set of APC executives from ward to the state congress we just conducted worked hard to give President Muhammadu Buhari Victory in 2015 and it is us again that will deliver Kogi State come 2019,” he said.