Katsina APC returns 36 executives unopposed

All the 36 Executive Officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State have retained their posts as they were elected unopposed during the state congress.

‘’The officials were the only ones who purchased forms to contest for positions during the state congress.

The Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Mr Usman Muhammad, stated this on Saturday in Katsina while declaring the results.

““The committee sold forms to 36 candidates who were the only persons that indicated their interests to contest.

“”We have given all party members opportunity to indicate their interest but only the 36 persons purchased the forms,’’ he said.

The chairman earlier gave 20 minutes grace for persons, who paid for the forms but were not given, to collect and fill the forms to enable them take part in the congress.

““We are ready to accept anybody that has bank teller to come forward and present it, we will give him the form and can contest.

“”Since nobody has come forward, that shows that we have only 36 persons who have indicated interest to contest the election,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the 36 positions were reaffirmed because they were returned unopposed.

Shitu Shitu was re-elected as chairman of the party.

In his post election speech, the re-elected Chairman of the party, Shitu Shitu, promised to carry along all members in running the affairs of the party.

He called for their support to move the party forward as the general elections approach.

Shitu also assured members that he would ensure justice and fairness to all.

He urged party members to ensure unity so as to win the 2019 general elections.

Other officials returned unopposed included Amadu Dan-malam, Deputy Chairman, Sani Ahmad, Secretary and Bala Abubakar, Zonal Chairman, Funtua zone.

NAN reports that Gov. Aminu Masari, National and State Assembly members and top government officials were among those who attended the event which was supervised by INEC officials.