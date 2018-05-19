Home > News > Politics >

Katsina APC returns 36 executives unopposed

In Katsina APC returns 36 executives unopposed

The Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Mr Usman Muhammad, stated this on Saturday in Katsina while declaring the results.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account play

APC-Logo

(dailypost.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

All the 36 Executive Officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State have retained their posts as they were elected unopposed during the state congress.

‘’The officials were the  only ones who purchased forms to contest for positions during the state congress.

The Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Mr Usman Muhammad, stated this on Saturday in Katsina while declaring the results.

“The committee sold forms to 36 candidates who were the only persons that indicated their interests to contest.

“”We have given all party members opportunity to indicate their interest but only the 36 persons purchased the forms,’’ he said.

The chairman earlier gave 20 minutes grace for persons, who paid for the forms but were not given, to collect and fill the forms to enable them take part in the congress.

““We are ready to accept anybody that has bank teller to come forward and present it, we will give him  the form and can contest.

“”Since nobody has come forward, that shows that we have only 36 persons who have indicated interest to contest the election,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the 36 positions were reaffirmed because they were returned unopposed.

Shitu  Shitu was re-elected as chairman of the party.

In his post election speech, the re-elected Chairman of the party, Shitu Shitu, promised to carry along all members in running the affairs of the party.

He called for their support to move the party forward as the general elections approach.

Shitu also assured members that he would ensure justice and fairness to all.

He urged party members to ensure unity so as to win the 2019 general elections.

Other officials returned unopposed included Amadu Dan-malam, Deputy Chairman, Sani Ahmad, Secretary and Bala Abubakar, Zonal Chairman, Funtua zone.

NAN reports that Gov. Aminu Masari, National and State Assembly members and top government officials were among those who attended the event which was supervised by INEC officials.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Otedola Billionaire businessman denies governorship rumoursbullet
2 Buhari APC will be disgraced in Ekiti, Fayose tells Presidentbullet
3 Segun Adeniyi Ya’Adua’s aide says Buhari has no contender in 2019bullet

Related Articles

In Katsina State Former MD, New Nigerian newspapers buried in Daura
Labarin Kannywood Ribar da na samu na zama gwarzon shekara, jarumi ya bayyana cigaban da ya samu gabanin gasar AMMA
Gwarzon Kannywood "Ban taba tunanin zan zama gwarzon shekara ba", Isa A Isa yayi farin cikin samun lambar yabo wanda yayi takara da fitatun jarumai
Super Eagles Salisu calls up Nwakali brothers, 21 others for Atletico friendly
Gasar karrama yan wasan arewa Fitattun jarumai da suka yi nasarar lashe kyaututuka a gasar AMMA
Gasar AMMA Ali Nuhu da Haliam Atete sune gwarzayen bana
Strategy You will now require a level of literacy to drive in Nigeria
Junior Lokosa 18-goal NPFL striker makes Super Eagles pre-World Cup squad
Ummukhulthum Abubakar Sadiq Nigerian student bags first class degree in Medicine in Saudi Arabia
Buhari President lands in Jigawa for 2-day visit

Politics

In Zamfara Tight security at APC state Congress
Imo Gov. Okorocha says APC chairman, Oyegun of working with his enemies
Okorocha Imo Gov. says APC chairman, Oyegun of working with his enemies
Women members of the APC in Rivers state, protesting against the March 28 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Port Harcourt.
In Imo APC women protest to Police, demand cancellation of ward congress
Odigie-Oyegun dismisses endorsement of Oshiomhole as his replacement
In Rivers APC holds fresh Ward, Congresses today