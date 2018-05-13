Kaduna LG Polls: APC widens lead, wins Sabon Gari, Igabi

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has widened its lead in the just concluded Kaduna Local council elections, winning Sabon Gari and Igabi local government areas.

The returning officer for Sabon Gari local government, Dr Micah Victor announced Mohammed Ibrahim Usman of the APC as winner.

Usman won with 20, 576 votes against PDP’s Suleiman Ibrahim Gambo who got 9,580 votes.

Similarly, Prof. Ahmed Babajo Kofa , returning officer for Igabi local government announced that Jabir Khamis of the APC was returned elected chairman of the local government.

Khamis won with 47,630, against Abubakar Abubakar of the PDP Who got 2,449 votes.

Meanwhile detail results for Kaduna South and Sanga Local government areas are being awaited.