Home > News > Politics >

Kaduna LG Polls: APC widens lead, wins Sabon Gari, Igabi

Kaduna LG Polls APC widens lead, wins Sabon Gari, Igabi

The returning  officer for Sabon Gari  local government, Dr Micah Victor  announced  Mohammed Ibrahim Usman of the APC as winner.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account play

APC-Logo

(dailypost.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)  has widened its lead in the just concluded  Kaduna Local council elections, winning Sabon Gari and Igabi local government areas.

The returning  officer for Sabon Gari  local government, Dr Micah Victor  announced  Mohammed Ibrahim Usman of the APC as winner.

Usman won with 20, 576 votes  against PDP’s Suleiman Ibrahim Gambo who got 9,580 votes.

Similarly, Prof. Ahmed Babajo Kofa , returning officer  for Igabi local government announced that Jabir Khamis of the APC was returned elected chairman of the  local government.

Khamis won with 47,630, against Abubakar Abubakar  of the PDP Who got 2,449 votes.

Meanwhile detail results for Kaduna South and Sanga Local government areas are being awaited.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yahaya Bello Governor mocks OBJ, refers to him as old politicianbullet
2 APC Party shifts LG congress to Monday in Imobullet
3 Ekiti APC Primary Police recover charm, cash from suspected thugsbullet

Related Articles

LG Polls APC wins Gov El-Rufai’s Kaduna North with a landslide
A jihar kaduna Dandazon jama'a sun sauya sheka daga APC zuwa PDP, sunyi bikin kona tsinsiya
Uche Secondus PDP chairman says party will retain Ekiti
CBN Apex bank says FG spent $36.3bn on fuel importation in 5 years
In Kaduna 5,558 APC members decamp to PDP
Ward Congresses Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome
In Kaduna APC Ward Congress yet to commence in 2 LGAs
el-Rufai Kaduna Gov curses Senator Shehu Sani, 2 others, says they're "bastards"
Shehu Sani Buhari’s integrity not enough to lead Nigeria, says Senator
In Kaduna Thugs attack Sen Hunkuyi at political gathering

Politics

 
In Niger State Bye-Election: APC candidates clear councillorship seats in 3 wards
Atiku confirms 2019 ambition, says he'll privatise NNPC
Atiku Ex-VP confirms 2019 presidential ambition, says he'll privatise NNPC
Fayose says Fayemi's defeat in Ekiti guber poll is assured
Fayose Gov says Fayemi's defeat in Ekiti guber poll is rest assured
Action Democratic Party (ADP)
Ekiti 2018 ADP candidate releases 7-point agenda