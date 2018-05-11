Home > News > Politics >

Judges flee as youths attack Rivers court over APC crisis

Amaechi, Abe Judges flee as youths attack Rivers court over APC crisis [PHOTOS]

APC crisis in Rivers state deepens as some youths chase judges at a High Court in Port Harcourt.

  • Published:
Thugs chase judges from Rivers court, destroy properties over APC crisis play

Thugs chase judges from Rivers court, destroy properties over APC crisis

(Twitter/Deji Adeyanju)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There was chaos at the High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on Friday, May 11, 2018, as some thugs allegedly chased out lawyers, judges and litigants over the All Progressives Congress (APC) crisis.

The crisis began at the APC ward congress at the state as Senator Magnus Abe's faction had gone to the court to seek an injunction restraining Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi's faction, from holding local government congress of the party on Saturday, May 11, 2018.

Thugs chase judges from Rivers court, destroy properties over APC crisis play

Thugs chase judges from Rivers court, destroy properties over APC crisis

(Twitter/Deji Adeyanju)

 

Senator Abe had alleged that there was no congress across the 319 wards in the state while Amaechi, a former Rivers governor said the exercise held peacefully.

One person was reportedly killed after supporters of the APC leaders clashed at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Thugs chase judges from Rivers court, destroy properties over APC crisis play

Thugs chase judges from Rivers court, destroy properties over APC crisis

(Twitter/Deji Adeyanju)

 

ALSO READ: All aggrieved APC blocs Asiwaju must reconcile before 2019

Abe supporters had accused Amaechi of hijacking the process and preventing those loyal to the senator from purchasing forms required in contesting the ward election.

Thugs chase judges from Rivers court, destroy properties over APC crisis play

Thugs chase judges from Rivers court, destroy properties over APC crisis

(Twitter/Deji Adeyanju)

Abe had called on the leadership of the party to intervene in the crisis before the matter was taken to court.

The suspected thugs broke into the premises, vandalising vehicles, chasing away the judges, lawyers and preventing the court from siting.

Before leaving the intruders locked up the main gate of the court, TheCable reports.

Thugs chase judges from Rivers court, destroy properties over APC crisis play

Thugs chase judges from Rivers court, destroy properties over APC crisis

(Twitter/Deji Adeyanju)

 

Governor Nyesome Wike arrived the court hours after calm was restored to the court premises with some of his supporters.

The supporters of the governor broke the locked doors as they went round inspecting the havoc wreaked by the thugs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Your PVC is useless more than you thinkbullet
2 2019 Presidency Nigerians have lost confidence in the north – Northern...bullet
3 Obasanjo 7 things ex-president said about PDP, APCbullet

Related Articles

Looters List Report to EFCC with your loots, PDP tells Saraki, Amaechi, 50 others
Tinubu All aggrieved APC blocs Asiwaju must reconcile before 2019
Politics These 66 Nigerian politicians have been listed as corrupt by the ruling and opposition parties
Rivers APC No crisis, just plurality of interest
Amaechi, Wike It's time for these guys to get a room
Dakuku Peterside NIMASA DG says there is no disagreement in Rivers APC
Wike Governor blasts Amaechi for holding separate meeting with Osinbajo in Rivers
Rivers Rerun Saraki swears in Senators Abe, Sekibo and Ideozu
Rivers Rerun PDP calls on INEC to release results
Wike "You cannot take my life", Rivers Gov warns APC

Politics

Oshiomhole will be the kind of chairman APC needs
Pulse Opinion Oshiomhole will be the kind of chairman APC needs
3 things Obasanjo’s ADC must do to be embraced by Nigerians
Pulse Opinion 3 things Obasanjo’s ADC must do to be embraced by Nigerians
Obasanjo warns Nigerians to never forget PDP's years of bad governance
Obasanjo Ex-President warns Nigerians to never forget PDP's years of bad governance
PDP spent $3bn from government treasury on 2015 elections - Obasanjo
Obasanjo Ex-President says PDP spent $3bn from government treasury on 2015 elections