There was chaos at the High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on Friday, May 11, 2018, as some thugs allegedly chased out lawyers, judges and litigants over the All Progressives Congress (APC) crisis.

The crisis began at the APC ward congress at the state as Senator Magnus Abe's faction had gone to the court to seek an injunction restraining Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi's faction, from holding local government congress of the party on Saturday, May 11, 2018.

Senator Abe had alleged that there was no congress across the 319 wards in the state while Amaechi, a former Rivers governor said the exercise held peacefully.

One person was reportedly killed after supporters of the APC leaders clashed at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Abe supporters had accused Amaechi of hijacking the process and preventing those loyal to the senator from purchasing forms required in contesting the ward election.

Abe had called on the leadership of the party to intervene in the crisis before the matter was taken to court.

The suspected thugs broke into the premises, vandalising vehicles, chasing away the judges, lawyers and preventing the court from siting.

Before leaving the intruders locked up the main gate of the court, TheCable reports.

Governor Nyesome Wike arrived the court hours after calm was restored to the court premises with some of his supporters.

The supporters of the governor broke the locked doors as they went round inspecting the havoc wreaked by the thugs.