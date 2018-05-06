news

Alhaji Inuwa Musa, the Chairman Jigawa Committee of All Progressive Congress (APC) Ward Congress says about 70 per cent of exercise was conducted through consensus in the state.

Musa made the disclosure after receiving the results of the exercise from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in Dutse on Sunday.

“We have been in Jigawa preparing for APC Ward Congress since day before yesterday.

“We gave the congress materials to the LOC yesterday and today they return the result to us this afternoon.

“And from what we witnessed, about 70 per cent of the exercise was conducted through consensus.

“We are impressed with the gesture, this is because it proved to us that the part (APC) is united in Jigawa.

“Even though there were some hitches in some places, but as political party with majority in the state, you don’t expect 100 per cent hitch-free congress, but still as I said earlier, about 70 per cent are returned as consensus candidates,” Musa said.

He further commended the Local Organising Committee under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Idris Garba for properly handling some of the issues raised during the exercise.

Also commenting, the APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Ado Sani said:”For me, being the APC State Chairman, is to commend the committee members for their capacity and ability all cases recorded during the exercise, as it just can’t be 100 per cent hitch-free exercise.

“But we are lucky it was not that serious. APC as you, is coalition party where several interests are protected, this is why you find that the hitches are very minimal”.

Sani further expressed optimism that the APC would in 2019 elections sweep all the elected positions in the state as it did in 2015.

“As we were able to sweep all the elected positions in 2015 elections, come 2019 we will do the same In Sha Allah,” Sani said.

He, therefore, urged all those that lost in the congress to take heart and join hands with the successful candidates to move the party, the state and nation forward.

NAN reports that a seven-man committee under the chairmanship of Alhaji Musa Inuwa, in collaboration with the Local Organising Committee under the chairmanship of Alhaji Idris Garba, supervised the exercise in 278 wards of the state.