ISDMG commends INEC over conduct of Dino Melaye's recall.

news

An election observer group, the Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG) commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over it the transparent, peaceful and satisfactory conduct of the Senator Dino Melaye recall process.

Melaye’s recall which began mid 2017 came to an end on Saturday, April 28, 2018, as the number of verified signatures failed to meet the 51 percent needed for a referendum.

In a statement made available to Pulse on Sunday, April 29, 2018, the groups’ director of contact and mobilisation, Faith Nwadishi applauded INEC for ensuring that the will of the people prevailed.

ISDGM noted that although the Melaye’s recall failed, its outcome “clearly reflects” the will of members of the constituency and “exposes the political motivation” of those who instigated the recall process.

“We note that the outcome of the exercise has not gone down well with some people especially, those whose selfish and narrow partisan interests have been defeated,” the statement said.

ALSO READ: Ghosts behind Melaye’s recall – APC

“Such people who already had their minds made up as to how the exercise should have been conducted and what its outcome should have been are now accusing INEC of failure because the recall of their political adversary failed. We note that INEC would have faced the same accusations from the other side had the outcome been on the reverse.

“ISDMG deployed independent field monitors to observe the recall exercise. Our observers report that there were attempts by some politicians to induce INEC officials to manipulate the recall process to achieve a pre-determined outcome. But INEC officials remained resolute and resisted the attempts to influence them to rig the exercise in their favor.

"Clearly INEC officials demonstrated determination to ensure a transparent exercise with a credible outcome. This is consistent with the INEC Chairman’s oft-repeated assurances to Nigerians that this INEC is committed to free, fair and credible elections.”

ISDMG pledged its commitment to assisting INEC in voter education towards ensuring the success of the 2019 general elections.