Home > News > Politics >

Is Tinubu trying to make Falana the next Attorney General?

Pulse Opinion Is Tinubu trying to make Falana the next Attorney General?

Tinubu is wooing Femi Falana to the APC. There has to be a reason for his latest move.

  • Published:
Is Tinubu trying to make Falana the next Attorney General? play

President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu meet at the villa

(Twitter/presidency)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Femi Falana (SAN) and Kunle Ajibade marked their 60th birthdays this month, APC godfather and former Governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sent them a love note.

After extolling their virtues and singing their praises, Tinubu asked Falana and Ajibade to join the APC.

Falana is a renowned human rights lawyer and activist. Ajibade is a veteran journalist and author.

“There is no doubt that both Falana and Ajibade had impacted on Nigeria and Nigerians in the most profound ways”, Tinubu wrote.

Is Tinubu trying to make Falana the next Attorney General? play

Femi Falana may well be in pole position for Attorney General of the federation

(Post Nigeria.com)

 

“We thank them for their struggles and we thank them for their sacrifices but we are not yet in the Promised Land.

“We enjoin the duo not to rest on their oars but join hands with us in the All Progressives Congress, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to make Nigeria a better place,’’ Tinubu added.

It was a well timed charm offensive from Tinubu; a man who is now regarded in several circles as one of the greatest political strategists and deft political player of his era.

Tinubu isn’t known for his flippancy and wouldn’t say anything or cause a press statement to be issued in his name just for the sake of it. You have to say he is wooing Falana for a reason. It is the way Tinubu works.

Falana narrowly missed out of the Buhari cabinet in November of 2015. He was supposed to be Buhari’s Attorney General. That position was handed to Abubakar Malami instead.

Ministry of justice saved FG N4.5trn - Abubakar Malami play

Mr Abubakar Malami

(iTV)

 

At the time of writing, Malami has scored enough own goals to see him being replaced in the event of a cabinet reshuffle or should Buhari nail another term on the job.

There are sufficient press reports detailing how Malami is enabling corruption in the Buhari administration; with his romance with fugitive and alleged pension thief Abdulrasheed Maina and his public stance on the Malabu oil fraud, being thrown in as instances.

Aso Rock insiders often say if there is a cabinet reshuffle today, Malami would be first name on the list of those to be axed. With each passing day, Malami’s job as the nation’s Attorney General looks increasingly shaky and under threat.

Enter Falana.

Is Tinubu trying to make Falana the next Attorney General? play

Femi Falana has been fighting human rights battles forever

(Lagos Television )

 

Falana hasn't shied away from criticizing the Buhari administration and handing out plaudits to Aso Rock when they do get it right.

Falana is also from the Southwest—Tinubu’s primary constituency. Should Buhari ask Tinubu for recommendations in the next cabinet, you have a feeling Falana would get a ringing endorsement from the Jagaban of Bourdillon.

PDP accuses Buhari's APC government of using fight against Boko Haram to siphon funds for 2019 elections play Buhari, Akande and Tinubu during a recent meeting at the presidential villa (State House)

 

This week’s APC invitation from Tinubu to Falana is therefore a clear case of no smoke without fire. It didn’t emanate from nowhere if you read carefully between the lines. Falana has to be a member of the APC to stand a good chance of making it into Buhari's next cabinet.

Again, Tinubu appears to have it all figured out.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Saraki Sahara Reporters publisher Sowore says Senate President will be...bullet
2 Atiku Ex-VP appoints Gbenga Daniel as DG of his 2019 presidential campaignbullet
3 APC Crisis Defection talks advance as Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal,...bullet

Related Articles

This is Nigeria Nigerian Twitter reacts to Falz's inspired video
Tinubu National Leader of the APC invites Falana, Ajibade to APC
Chibok Girls How Police attacked BBOG members with teargas
Dino Melaye Femi Falana criticises police for arraigning Senator on stretcher
Femi Falana Activist wants NLC to take its struggle beyond minimum wage
Buhari President congratulates Falana on 60th birthday
Femi Falana 7 important things lawyer said about senators' jumbo pay
El-Zakzaky Here’s why Police and Shiite protesters clashed in Abuja
Falana Legal luminary says Baru, Kachikwu deceived and misled Nigerians over fuel scarcity
Buhari 3 appointees president hasn't sacked in spite of corruption allegations

Politics

Fayemi finally resigns as minister
Fayemi Buhari's minister finally resigns
Read Fela Durotoye's 10-point plan as Nigeria's president
Fela Durotoye Read aspirant's 10-point plan as Nigeria's president
Buhari wants Nigerians to value their PVCs
Buhari President wants Nigerians to value their PVCs
Ex-PDP spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, dumps opposition party for APC
Dayo Adeyeye Ex-PDP spokesman dumps opposition party for APC