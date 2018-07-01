IPAC tasks political parties on transparency, internal democracy

news

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged political parties to promote transparency, fairness and internal democracy in their congresses and primary elections.

Chairman of the council in Yobe, Alhaji Umaru Kukuri, made the call on Sunday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

Kukuri, who is also the Chairman of National Conscience Party in the state, said transparency and fairness were key attributes to democratic growth.

He urged the parties to emulate the civility and unity of purpose exhibited by All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in its last congresses.

“There are great political lessons to learn from the peaceful conduct of the APC congresses in the state.

“The council identifies with this peaceful conduct and urges all political parties and democrats to emulate this democratic development.

“The ideals of IPAC as an umbrella body of political parties are to encourage parties to do the right thing to enhance the growth of democracy.

“Therefore, as political parties, we should all strive to promote peace, internal democracy and tolerance in our activities,” he said.

Kukuri attributed the common front adopted by the APC in the state as a major factor in the emergence of Alhaji Maimala Buni as National Secretary of the party.

“In Yobe, we have to promote peace in all our programmes because of our bitter experience of insurgency,” he said.