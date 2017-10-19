Home > News > Politics >

INEC registers 47, 415 eligible voters in Taraba

In Taraba INEC registers 47, 415 eligible voters

Umar noted that the commission had stopped the registration throughout the country on Thursday, Oct 19 to resume on Oct. 30.

  • Published:
INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu at the commission's Communication Policy Review workshop in Kaduna state on Monday, June 5, 2017. play INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu (Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said it has registered 47, 415 eligible voters in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration in Taraba.

Alhaji Muhammed Umar, the commission’s Administrative Secretary in charge of the state, disclosed this at a news conference in Jalingo.

Umar noted that the commission had stopped the registration throughout the country on Thursday, Oct 19 to resume on Oct. 30.

According to him, the pause is to enable the commission publish the list so far registered for claims and objections.

Umar also said there were 42,081 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) uncollected in the commission’s offices across the state.

He appealed to the members of the public to come in person and collect their PVCs to enable them vote at the forthcoming elections.

Umar warned against multiple registrations, saying perpetrators would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“I want to once again warn people against multiple and underage registration.

“Any of these is a criminal act and will attract punishment by the relevant authority,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President says a wrong choice of national chairman...bullet
2 Obasanjo 'A dog would never return to its vomit,' says ex-president on...bullet
3 Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President says he's a 'retired politician'...bullet

Related Articles

Anambra Governorship Election Security agencies ready for poll – Commissioner of Police
Ahead 2019 INEC exposes details of political parties' activities
In Taraba INEC detects 3,000 multiple registrations
Lagos By-Election APC wins Lagos poll
INEC Electoral body to release timetable for Etiki, Osun guber polls
Dino Melaye Senator frustrates recall process in court, moves to Appeal Court
Dino Melaye Senator reportedly runs from INEC officials at National Assembly
Dino Melaye INEC serves Senator with recall notice at his office
Akwa-Ibom Election AKISIEC to deploy 10,000 personnel for LG elections
Raymond Dokpesi Court says AIT boss violated APDA's constitution

Politics

Obasanjo
Obasanjo PDP won't die if you don't return - Party replies OBJ
VANGUARD NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, October 19, 2017]
President Muhammadu Buhari
APC Buhari is the best thing that ever happened to Nigeria, says party chieftain
A card reader and voter's card
INEC Electoral body says card readers will work fine in 2019