INEC registers 47, 415 eligible voters in Taraba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said it has registered 47, 415 eligible voters in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration in Taraba.

Alhaji Muhammed Umar, the commission’s Administrative Secretary in charge of the state, disclosed this at a news conference in Jalingo.

Umar noted that the commission had stopped the registration throughout the country on Thursday, Oct 19 to resume on Oct. 30.

According to him, the pause is to enable the commission publish the list so far registered for claims and objections.

Umar also said there were 42,081 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) uncollected in the commission’s offices across the state.

He appealed to the members of the public to come in person and collect their PVCs to enable them vote at the forthcoming elections.

Umar warned against multiple registrations, saying perpetrators would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“I want to once again warn people against multiple and underage registration.

“Any of these is a criminal act and will attract punishment by the relevant authority,” he said.