Home > News > Politics >

INEC registers 118,525 voters in Katsina State

Alhaji Jibril Zarewa INEC registers 118,525 voters in Katsina State

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Jibril Zarewa, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

  • Published:
INEC fixes February 10 for rerun bye-election play

Ballot bag being used during an election

(UnicPress)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered no fewer than 118,525 people in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Katsina State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Jibril Zarewa, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

Zarewa said that 74,894 of the voters registered were males, while 43,631 were females.

The commissioner said that they were issued with temporary voter cards in the interim and would be given the Permanent Voter Cards (PVC’s) in due course.

He said INEC issued 2,800,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to the state.

The commissioner further said that 2,740,000 PVCs had been distributed to the eligible voters across the state, adding that 60,000 persons had not collected theirs.

We are suspecting that the 60,000 PVCs yet to be collected may belong to the category of voters who may have been transferred out of the state.

“Nonetheless, we ensure that the PVCs are readily available with us in case their owners turn up anytime,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Obasanjo's new coalition is dead on arrivalbullet
2 Saraki Is senate president about to dump APC?bullet
3 Obasanjo Tinubu says ex president was simply playing politics with...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari 10 Ways APC plans to restructure Nigeria
2019 PDP advises FG on credible elections
PVC How to get your voters' card before 2019 elections
2019 Elections INEC says results will be announced electronically
Rochas Okorocha Governor tasks INEC on neutrality during elections
Electoral Amendment Is this a plot against Buhari, APC?
Politics INEC says too many political parties in Nigeria may cause problems in 2019
In Delta INEC solicits political parties, stakeholders support for 2019 election
In Katsina INEC fixes February 10 for rerun bye-election
In kebbi 24 lawmakers-elect get Certificate of Return from INEC

Politics

Babangida denies advice to Buhari not to re-contest
Babangida Ex-Military president denies advice to Buhari not to re-contest
Here are 10 quotes from IBB's advice to Buhari
Babangida Here are top 10 quotes from ex-Head of State's advice to Buhari
Babangida denies advice to Buhari not to re-contest
Babangida Read full text of ex Head of State's advice to Buhari
Here are 10 quotes from IBB's advice to Buhari
Buhari Babangida says president shouldn't seek re-election in 2019