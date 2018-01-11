INEC provides 10 additional continuous registration centres

news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened 10 more continuous registration centres in the Jigawa State.

John Kaiwa, Head of Voters Education and Publicity (VEP) in Jigawa, made this disclosure in a recent interview on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

“Initially there were 33 centres for the exercise, so, with the addition of 10, there are altogether 43 centres in the state presently.

“The addition came as a result of outcry from the people requesting for additional registration centres to ease the process,” he said.

Kaiwa urged people in the state to use the opportunity to turn out en masse to register in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

He said that officials of INEC would go to hard-to- reach areas, for people to have the opportunity to be registered.

Kaiwa said that addition of more registration centres was not done in Jigawa alone but in all the states of the federation.

This, he said, was due to continuous increase in population of people who have reached voting age.

“I am therefore appealing relevant stakeholders, particularly the media and the security agencies in the state, to assist in the course of our continuous voter registration exercise,” he said.