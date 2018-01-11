Home > News > Politics >

INEC provides 10 additional continuous registration centres

In Jigawa INEC provides 10 additional continuous registration centres

Kaiwa urged people in the state to use the opportunity to turn out en masse to register in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

  • Published:
Ballot bag being used during an election play

Ballot bag being used during an election

(UnicPress)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened 10 more continuous registration centres in the Jigawa State.

John Kaiwa, Head of Voters Education and Publicity (VEP) in Jigawa, made this disclosure in a recent interview on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

Initially there were 33 centres for the exercise, so, with the addition of 10, there are altogether 43 centres in the state presently.

“The addition came as a result of outcry from the people requesting for additional registration centres to ease the process,” he said.

Kaiwa urged people in the state to use the opportunity to turn out en masse to register in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

ALSO READ: INEC boss unveils timetable, schedule of activities ahead of polls

He said that officials of INEC would go to hard-to- reach areas, for people to have the opportunity to be registered.

Kaiwa said that addition of more registration centres was not done in Jigawa alone but in all the states of the federation.

This, he said, was due to continuous increase in population of people who have reached voting age.

“I am therefore appealing relevant stakeholders, particularly the media and the security agencies in the state, to assist in the course of our continuous voter registration exercise,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Abia APC membership swells as Oyegun extols Buharibullet
2 2019 General Elections INEC announces Feb 16, Mar 2 for presidential...bullet
3 Buhari President presides over 2018's first FEC meeting (Photos)bullet

Related Articles

INEC Politicians hail commission
Politics All you should know about the 21 new political parties in Nigeria
2019 General Elections PDP's ex-Secretary commends INEC’s prompt release of timetable
Zaben 2019 INEC ta fitar da ranakun da za'a gudanar da zaben shugaban kasa da na gwamnoni
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, January 10, 2018]
In Oyo INEC registers 128,627
2019 General Elections INEC announces Feb 16, Mar 2 for presidential and governorship elections
2019 General Elections INEC boss unveils timetable, schedule of activities ahead of polls
Anambra Central Rerun PDP tells INEC not to waste tax payers money
INEC Commission swears in Mahmuda Isah as REC

Politics

Ambode appoints 5 new commissioners, drops 3 in cabinet reshuffle
Ambode Lagos Governor appoints 5 new commissioners, drops 3 in cabinet reshuffle
Presidential, Governorship elections to hold on Feb 16, Mar 2
INEC Politicians hail commission
Vanguard newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 11, 2018]
Many reportedly injured as APC, PDP members clash
2019 General Elections PDP's ex-Secretary commends INEC’s prompt release of timetable