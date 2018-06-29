Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

INEC denies secret meeting with a political party

INEC Agency denies secret meeting with a political party

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi on Thursday in Abuja was reacting to an allegation that some officials of the commission had a secret meeting with a leaders of political party.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs play

INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs

(News Agency of Nigeria (NAN))
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the allegation of holding any secret meeting with officials or leaders of any political party.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi on Thursday in Abuja was reacting to an allegation that some officials of the commission had a secret meeting with a leaders of political party.

Oyekanmi urged members of the public to disregard the allegation.

“INEC has never met secretly with officials or leaders of any political party.

“The Commission meets quarterly with all political parties under the aegis of the Inter Party Consultative Committee (IPAC).

“Political party leaders or officials are also free to request for a meeting with the Commission and when such written requests are received, reviewed and approved, the INEC Chairman and all National Commissioners meet with party officials.“

“The public should disregard the unsubstantiated allegation.’’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also accused an INEC National Commissioner and two directors of the commission of plot to manipulate Ekiti July 14 election in favour of the APC.

PDP in statement issued by its National Publicity Secreytary, Kola Ologbondiyan said investigation revealed that two INEC directors, had been holding meetings with the APC candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

It added that the officers were also meeting Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to rig the election. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku When ex VP shared money in Delta, people fought and stripped nakedbullet
2 APC Convention Twitter has a problem with how Saraki looks at Buharibullet
3 PVC How to get your voters' card before 2019 electionsbullet

Related Articles

Enyinnaya Abaribe 2019: INEC’s actions central to Nigeria’s future
In Ekiti Fayemi accuses Fayose, INEC of printing fake election forms
MKO Abiola Sule Lamido exposes the main reason behind June 12 annulment
2019 Elections INEC says there may be over 100 parties contesting at next year's polls
Ekiti Election How federal government plans to defeat PDP, Fayose
2018 Budget Nigerians react as Buhari signs Appropriation Bill in June
Nigeria Immigration Service NIS allays fears of foreigners’ involvement in nation’s politics
Buhari I have soft spot for president because he fears no one — Archbishop
Nyesom Wike Rivers LG Polls: Rivers governor commends RSIEC

Politics

INEC says there may be over 100 parties contesting in 2019 elections
INEC Agency plans to include CSOs in distribution of voter register
Former Minister of Sports, APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi
Bolaji Abdullahi APC says PDP ignorant of electoral rules
Victor Ndoma-Egba
Victor Ndoma-Egba Oshiomhole's election as APC chair constitutional
A Federal lawmaker, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, has been granted an administrative bail after five days in DSS custody.
Enyinnaya Abaribe 2019: INEC’s actions central to Nigeria’s future