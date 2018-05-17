Home > News > Politics >

Imo protesters storm APC secretariat, demand Izunaso’s sack

In Imo State Protesters storm APC secretariat, demand Izunaso’s sack

The members, who protested at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, with placards, accused Izunaso of compromising standards in Saturday´s local government congress in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sen. Osita Izunaso play

Sen. Osita Izunaso

(Housing news)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo, on Thursday, called for the sack of Sen. Osita Izunaso, the party´s National Organising Secretary.

The members, who protested at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, with placards, accused Izunaso of compromising standards in Saturday´s local government congress in the state.

Mr Kassim Muhammad Kassim, a serving lawmaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, who led the group, said Izunaso was indirectly working for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to frustrate re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

When asked on his business with aggrieved members of the party from Imo, Kassim said that he had “interest’’ in their problem.

In a complaint letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, dated May 17, the protesters also called for a fresh ward congress in Imo and other states where there were issues with the exercise.

The letter read: ´´We humbly wish to write and formally notify you of our grievances toward the recently-concluded ward congress of the party in Imo.

´´The National Organising Secretary of APC, Sen. Osita Izunaso, is bent on causing confusion in Imo to frustrate Rochas Okorocha out of the party.

´´We are not comfortable with the development and we demand that he should be sacked immediately.

´´We also want to notify the National Working Committee that Sen. Osita Izunaso is playing the script of opposition to deliver South-East for his sole interest.´´

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no official of the party was around to address the protesters.

Besides, they were not allowed access into the party’s secretariat premises, but Kassim found his way in and claimed to have dropped the letter of protest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo 7 horrible things Orji Kalu said about ex presidentbullet
2 Pulse Opinion Magu wore a Buhari badge on TV, he shouldn’t havebullet
3 Dino Melaye Pastor Adeboye's Twitter account shades Gov Bello as...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President participates in APC ward congress in Daura
Tinubu APC leader congratulates national convention committee members
APC Ruling party fixes May 14 for national convention
APC Court to hear suit challenging party’s NWC tenure elongation, April 16
Yakubu Dogara House of Rep. set to pass People with Disability Bill, says Speaker
Osita Izunaso Our laws do not promote indigenous products commercialisation
Bukola Saraki NASS to transmit Disability Bill within 30 days for president’s assent
George Weah Obasanjo, Saraki, Okorocha arrive Monrovia for Weah’s inauguration
In Abia APC membership swells as Oyegun extols Buhari
Anambra Election APC confirms Tony Nwonye as candidate

Politics

Buhari holds private meeting with ex-PDP Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff
Buhari President holds private meeting with ex-PDP Chairman, Sheriff
Sam Anyanwu
Sam Anyanwu Some of us have been earmarked for destruction, says Senator
Ganduje resolves Kano House of Assembly impeachment crisis
Ganduje Governor resolves Kano House of Assembly impeachment crisis
Here’s why police seized Kano House of Assembly
In Kano Here’s why police seized House of Assembly