Imo APC congress holds secret congress

The Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has secretly held its congress.

This was revealed to Punch by the party’s state chairman, Hilary Eke.

Eke said that the decision to hold the congress in an undisclosed location was because of security reasons.

You will recall that the police cordoned off the APC secretariat in Imo state after it was allegedly burnt down by hoodlums.

INEC supervises congress

According to Eke who spoke to a Punch reporter on phone, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were on ground to monitor proceedings.

He said “Over 1,500 delegates have elected the state executives.

“The venue of the congress was not disclosed because of security reasons.

“INEC officials and officials of the party from Abuja are here.

“Okorocha is not part of the congress; the delegates are the ones electing the state executive.

“The congress is very peaceful and we are working hard to make sure that the people take back Imo APC.”

The state’s congress was initially postponed indefinitely, following the fire incident at the party secretariat.

Governor Okorocha Vs APC chairman, Oyegun

Meanwhile, Governor Rochas Okorocha has accused the APC chairman, John Oyegun of working with his political enemies.

The Governor said that Oyegun is working against him because he refused to support his tenure elongation plan.

Okorocha said this while reacting to reports that members of the APC in Imo have made him irrelevant in the party.