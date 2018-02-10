IBB's spokesman eyes elective office, says his life is in danger

news

Kassim Afegbua, the spokesman of former military President Ibrahim Babangida, might vie for an elective position while noting that his life is under threat.

Afegbua made this known in a statement issued on Friday, February 9, 2018 hours after leaving the office of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Afegbua's cross

Afegbua, who has worked as IBB's spokesman for 14years, became the cynosure of all eyes - the security agencies inclusive - after he released a statement credited to the former Military President on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

The statement generated controversies after IBB advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to re-contest in 2019 but pave way for a new era of young and vibrant leadership.

A counter statement had emerged hours after Afegbua released the statement saying the ex-Military president denied giving his consent for such statement.

In the counter statement, IBB denied urging President Buhari not to re-contest in 2019.

Since this, Afegbua has been in and out of the offices of the police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Afegbua said on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, after spending seven hours without being told why he was summoned to the DSS headquarters, he was asked to return on Friday, and that an operative interrogated him over the statement after he had spent two hours.

He said at the end of the interrogation, his personal details were taken.

Threat to life

Kassim Afegbua has announced threat on his life following a statement he released on behalf of ex-Military President Ibrahim Babangida.

He said: "Let me state at this point that my life is in danger as we speak. I have been receiving series of unknown phone calls from people threatening me and my family."

Remaining resolute to continue to discharge his duty as IBB's spokesman, Afegbua said: "But I am resolute in the true spirit of a free-born, that threats, intimidation, harassment and psychological torturing has never and will not stop me from exercising my right of free speech as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; as well as carrying out my professional responsibility. I will not submit to intimidation, harassment and threats. Certainly not. I have just a life to live and no one under God will live forever."

Eyeing elective office

In all of the controversy surrounding Afegbua's statement, the spokesman has already hinted possibility of contesting for an elective office come 2019.

"On a lighter note, the support, accolades and motivation I received during this period have given me added confidence to seek elective public office in no distant future," he hinted in a statement after his release from DSS.

IBB stood solidly behind me

Despite the counter statement denying IBB's consent to Afegbua's statement, the spokesman has said the ex-Military president stood by him and his family all through his ordeal after the statement release.

Afegbua said: "Let me use this opportunity to thank my principal, General Ibrahim Babangida, GCFR and members of his family who were constantly in touch with me to share in my tribulations.

"General Ibrahim Babangida's words of encouragement and assurances further bolstered my resolve to soldier on," Afegbua noted.

"And to my very dependable and reliable lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo and other lawyers who offered their voices to prosecute this case, I am eternally grateful. To take a Kayode Ajulo out on a stressful five days legal engagement without collecting a dime, is to me, the height of humanity. I am not only touched but humbled by this show of support and uncommon generousity. And my good friend, Emmanuel Ajibulu, such an efficient, and proactive media networker, I cannot thank you enough.

"This experience to me is an eye opener in so many ways. I feel a sense of personal gratitude to several of Nigeria's foremost legal luminaries who maintained a constant touch and gave useful legal advice throughout the period of this travails. I am most humbled. And the Almighty Allah will meet all of you in your hour of need. On a lighter note, the support, accolades and motivation I received during this period have given me added confidence to seek elective public office in no distant future."