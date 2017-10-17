Home > News > Politics >

I will vie for Lagos Chairmanship again – Adewale

Adewale explained that repositioning the party required somebody with the right ideology, hence, he was offering himself again for service.

Otunba Segun Adewale play

Otunba Segun Adewale

(Aeroland)
A former factional Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr Segun Adewale, on Tuesday said he would re-contest for the party’s chairmanship position in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the national leadership of the party had dissolved its Lagos State executive in August.

The dissolution came as Adewale, leading a faction, and Mr Moshood Salvador, leading another, both laid claim to leadership of the state executive of the party.

The dissolution of executives, apart from Lagos, also occurred in six other states troubled by lingering leadership problems.

The party has since constituted caretaker committees in Lagos and other affected states with the mandate to conduct Congresses to elect new executives within three months.

Adewale said in a statement on Tuesday that he would contest for the chairmanship seat again.

He said his decision to contest was to offer quality leadership for the survival and progress of the party in the state.

The PDP chieftain explained that repositioning the party required somebody with the right ideology, hence, he was offering himself again for service.

“For the survival of the party in the state, quality individuals should be running the party.

“And because the party should be run by people with the right ideology and not `yes men’ and stooges for progress, that is why I am contesting,’’ Adewale said.

He described imposition as one of the problems besetting the party in the state.

Adewale said that if the party was determined to improve its electoral fortunes, party members must unite against the malpractice.

He said he would always advocate change in the party and urged members to work for the progress of PDP in the state.

