I will not sponsor any candidate in 2019 —- Al-Makura

Al-Makura stated this on Saturday when Permanent Secretaries and Chairmen of the 13 Local Government Areas (LGA) paid him a Sallah homage in Lafia.

This is why Ekiti APC governorship primary ended in violence

Nasarawa Governor Tanko Al-Makura presided over a disrupted Ekiti primary election

(The Guardian)
Gov Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State says that he will  not sponsor any candidate as his successor in 2019.

Al-Makura stated this on Saturday when Permanent Secretaries and Chairmen of the 13 Local Government Areas (LGA) paid him a Sallah homage in Lafia.

He said that though he was  not going to sponsor any candidate, but the state needed someone that would maintain the existing legacy.

“But in supporting anyone, I will be  very very careful in doing so and I will do so without any sentiment.

“So, all those contesting would be scrutinised to make sure we have the best that would continue to work towards maintaining peace and progress in the state,” he added.

The governor challenged the council chairmen to be prudent in managing the resources of their respective areas.

He explained that Nasarawa State, under his leadership, has conducted the second LG polls in his seventh year in office.

“We are among the few states in the country to conduct our second LG election.

He said that was  because he so much believed in democracy.

He, therefore, promised to use the rest of his time in office to continue to better the life of the people of the state.

Earlier, Aminu Maifata, Chairman Lafia LGA, who spoke on behalf of others, expressed gratitude to the governor, as the leader of APC in the state, for them given opportunity to serve.

He promised to emulate the achievements of the governor in their respective areas.

He appealed to the governor to answer the call of the people by accepting to contest for Senate seat of Nasarawa South Senatorial zone in 2019.

