I will be sworn in as governor in 2019, Imo guber aspirant boasts

In Imo State I will be sworn in as governor in 2019, guber aspirant boasts

Emenalo, who has just joined the gubernatorial race in Imo, expressed the optimism while addressing newsmen in Lagos.

A governorship aspirant in Imo, Mr George Emenalo, popularly called Boy George (BG), on Sunday, expressed optimism to become the next executive governor of the state.

He said that his confidence was from God, whose mandate was for him to liberate the people of the state from their sufferings.

“The situation in Imo has made it compulsory for honest men with the fear of God to rise up and pick up the mantle of leadership.

“It is God’s time in Imo; I do not have the financial muscle like some of the other aspirants but with God and the people, the impunity in the state will come to an end in 2019” he said.

He said that his decision to join the race was influenced by agitations from the people for God fearing men with good reputation to take over the leadership of the state.

The issues emanating from governance in the state; sufferings by all and sundry, non payment of staff salaries, neglect of the rural dwellers are some of the reasons why there must be a shift in leadership.

According to him, if the people of Imo do not get it right in 2019, they may remain in abject poverty and sufferings for a long time to come.

If elected, I will ensure that past leaders, who have used the state’s resources for personal use are brought to book.

“The fight against corruption must be extended to states and their leadership, including past governors, commissioners and council chairmen among others.

On the platform he intended to use for the election, Emenalo said that he would announce it later.

“I am currently talking with some political parties and as soon as we reach a decision, I will make the outcome known,” he said.

Emenalo is a 51- year- old businessman and a Mass Communication graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka. 

