Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I am working hard on a successor - Aregbesola

Aregbesola 'I am working hard on a successor', Gov says

The governor said he will return to his wife after his time in office comes to an end.

  • Published:
'I am working hard on a successor' - Aregbesola play Governor Rauf Aregbesola (guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Osun State heads to the ballot to choose a new governor on September 22, 2018, as Aregbesola's constitutionally-allowed two terms of eight years in office draws to a close.

The APC in Osun will hold its primary election on July 7. At the last count,  27 APC members have declared an interest to take over from Aregbesola who cites his modern classroom blocks and a slew of roads as his legacies.

"I am passionate about a worthy successor that will take it higher than we are now", Aregbesola said at a media parley when asked if he has a succession plan.

There are agitations from the West of the State that it should be allowed to produce the next governor. 

Osun governors (including the incumbent) have hailed from the East and Central regions in the last two decades,  with the West continually railing against being marginalised.

Aregbesola says he will return to his wife after his time in office comes to an end in November of 2018

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 June 12 How IBB stole Nigeria's freest and fairest election from MKO Abiolabullet
2 2019 Presidency Keyamo takes shots at Obasanjo, IBB, othersbullet
3 MKO Abiola Buhari declares June 12 new Democracy Day to honour late...bullet

Related Articles

Aregbesola 'I've not received a salary since I took office', Osun Governor says
Iyiola Omisore Senator moves to SDP after dumping PDP
Lai 15 Agencies failed to remit N8.1trn under Jonathan
APC Party commends Kwara for petition free congress
Buhari Don scores president high on education, urges more efforts
Yusuf Lasun Deputy Speaker says he's next governor of Osun
Aregbesola 'Buhari's June 12 apology is unprecedented', Gov says
Aregbesola 'Jonathan's govt was all about looting', Governor says

Politics

Oshiomole says he would jail Obasanjo if he was Buhari
Oshiomole says he would jail Obasanjo if he was Buhari
Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola
Aregbesola 'I refused to earn a salary from day one', Governor says
Jonathan's govt was all about looting - Aregbesola
Aregbesola 'Jonathan's govt was all about looting', Governor says
'I am working hard on a successor' - Aregbesola
Aregbesola 'Buhari's June 12 apology is unprecedented', Gov says