How mace was stolen from National Assembly in pictures and videos

Mace Theft How symbol was stolen from National Assembly in pictures and videos

Here's a chronicle of how the mace was stolen in pictures and videos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hoodlums seized the mace from National Assembly during plenary session

(@NewsWireNGR)
On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, hoodlums invaded the upper legislative chamber in the National Assembly complex, seized the mace of the chamber and fled in a black SUV.

This theft was blamed on the lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who had allegedly led the hoodlums into the chamber before they seized the mace.

The lawmaker had been suspended for 90 legislative days for his conduct in objecting to the electoral amendment bill which is seeking to reorganise the order of elections in the country.

Senator Omo-Agege was arrested after plenary session yesterday but was released hours later after answering questions over what he described as deliberate and unfair allegations from the leadership of the Senate.

The FCT Police Command has already arrested five suspects in connection to the crime, all of them from Delta.

Here's a chronicle of how the mace was stolen in pictures and videos:

1. Even though Senator Omo-Agege was suspended last week, he made a surprise appearance at plenary session on Wednesday, which led to mild confusion in the chamber.

Here he is approaching the day's presiding officer, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, with the hoodlums right behind him:

(@NewsWireNGR)

 

2. This is the moment one of the hoodlums that had been trailing behind him seized the mace and made a dash for the door:

(@NewsWireNGR)

3. Here, one of the hoodlums holds the mace above his head and runs out while confused Senators look on:

Mace theft in senate has everything to do with Buhari play Hoodlums dash through the chamber of the Nigerian Senate with the symbolic mace of the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly (Twitter/@PRINCE_VIIII)

4. Here's a video of Senator Omo-Agege's approach and how the theft took place:

5. Here's another video, an aerial view of how the hoodlums that seized the mace ran out.

6. Here's a picture of unidentified people struggling over the mace after it made its way outside of the chamber, in the halls of the National Assembly complex:

(Twitter/@NaijaVirals)

7. Here's a video of the hoodlums running out of the complex with the mace amid a lot of commotion:

8. Here's a picture of the the hoodlums with the mace in front of the National Assembly complex:

(Twitter/@Tee4tola)

 

That's the last time the mace was seen before it was found under the flyover before the City Gate in Abuja where the hoodlums abandoned it for a passer-by to find. The police have already recovered the mace.

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

