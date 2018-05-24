news

A member of the Gombe State House of Assembly shocked lawmakers when he grabbed the legislative chamber's mace and fled during plenary on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

According to a report by Premium Times, Abdullahi Abubakar, who represents Akko West, seized the mace and disappeared after a failed attempt by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House to impeach the Minority Leader, Mohammed Haruna, on Thursday.

Earlier in May, Haruna had condemned the conduct of APC ward congresses in the state, an action that made him unpopular among some members of the party. However, an attempt to impeach him on Thursday failed as four of the eight members in the House didn't support the bid.

This reportedly prompted Abubakar to snatch the mace, the House's symbol of authority, with the help of Mohammed Bello, who represents Gombe South.

The theft is similar to the invasion of the National Assembly complex on April 18, 2018, which witnessed the theft of the mace of the upper legislative chamber by unknown hoodlums who allegedly did so on behalf of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who reportedly led them into the chamber just a week after he was suspended.