Home > News > Politics >

Honourable Abubakar steals Gombe Assembly mace, flees from chamber

In Gombe Honourable Abubakar steals House of Assembly mace, flees from chamber

He stole the mace and fled after a failed impeachment bid in the chamber.

  • Published:
Mace play The mace is the House's symbol of authority (Parliamentary Education Office)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A member of the Gombe State House of Assembly shocked lawmakers when he grabbed the legislative chamber's mace and fled during plenary on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

According to a report by Premium Times, Abdullahi Abubakar, who represents Akko West, seized the mace and disappeared after a failed attempt by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House to impeach the Minority Leader, Mohammed Haruna, on Thursday.

Earlier in May, Haruna had condemned the conduct of APC ward congresses in the state, an action that made him unpopular among some members of the party. However, an attempt to impeach him on Thursday failed as four of the eight members in the House didn't support the bid.

This reportedly prompted Abubakar to snatch the mace, the House's symbol of authority, with the help of Mohammed Bello, who represents Gombe South.

The theft is similar to the invasion of the National Assembly complex on April 18, 2018, which witnessed the theft of the mace of the upper legislative chamber by unknown hoodlums who allegedly did so on behalf of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who reportedly led them into the chamber just a week after he was suspended.

The mace was later recovered by the police on April 19 after it was found by a passer-by under the flyover before the City Gate in Abuja where the hoodlums abandoned it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Remi Sonaiya Presidential aspirant wants to turn NYSC into compulsory...bullet
2 Buhari 3 reasons why northern group wants president to abandon re-electionbullet
3 Buhari President questions Obasanjo's $16bn power projectsbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President sees mace theft as an embarrassment to Nigeria - Saraki
Mace Theft Court says Police, DSS can't arrest Senator Omo-Agege
Mace Theft Police hand stolen symbol back to Senate
Saraki Sagay says Senate President responsible for mace theft
Mace Theft How symbol was stolen from National Assembly in pictures and videos
Mace Theft 6 things you should know about stolen National Assembly symbol
Omo-Agege Police arrest Senator for stealing mace from National Assembly
Omo-Agege Senate orders Police, DSS to retrieve mace stolen by Senator

Politics

Ekiti Assembly impeaches deputy speaker, chief whip
In Ekiti House of Assembly impeaches deputy speaker, chief whip
Moghalu joins Young Progressive Party to run for president in 2019
Moghalu Aspirant joins Young Progressive Party to run for president in 2019
Okorocha responds to rumours about dumping the APC
Okorocha Imo Governor responds to rumours about dumping APC
Fayose 'enjoying' Buhari-Obasanjo feud over $16bn power projects
Fayose Governor sponsoring lawsuit against Fayemi – APC