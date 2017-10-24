Home > News > Politics >

Handover federal roads to states, Tambuwal appeals to FG

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has appealed to the Federal Government to hand over federal roads in the country to the state governments for effective management so as to ensure long term viability.

He made the appeal when he received the Senate Committee on Works led by its Chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya, at the Government House in Sokoto late on Monday, October 23, 2017.

"There is the need for the federal government to hand over the roads to states because state governments are closer to the people and we have more efficient methods of supervision.

"If this is done, it will go a long way in ensuring that the vast majority of major roads and highways in the country are well maintained," he said.

Tambuwal said Sokoto State government will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that the infrastructural development of Nigeria is given utmost attention.

He equally solicited the support of the National Assembly to facilitate the reimbursement of the money the state government spent on the repairs of some federal roads in its domain.

In his remarks, Senator Gaya said they were in the state for the conduct of their  oversight functions. He lauded Tambuwal's efforts especially in the area of infrastructural development.

Senator Gaya also assured that his committee will facilitate the reimbursement of the funds used by the state  government in the repairs of federal roads.

He particularly thanked Governor Tambuwal for his commitment to see to the completion of the Sokoto-Jega-Yauri-Kontagora road which is currently under construction.

