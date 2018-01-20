Home > News > Politics >

Group wants second term for Ambode

Group wants second term for Ambode

The state's Chairman of the group, Mr Leke Adekoya, spoke with newsmen during their monthly meeting held in Shomolu area of the state.

Lagos state Governor Ambode play

Lagos state Governor Ambode

A group, Liberal Minds Grassroots Forum, on Saturday called on Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State to seek a second term in office, as his administration had brought about unprecedented progress in the state.

The state’s Chairman of the group, Mr Leke Adekoya, spoke with newsmen during their monthly meeting held in Shomolu area of the state.

Adekoya also called on the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) Lagos State chapter, to re-nominate Ambode as the gubernatorial candidate for the 2019 polls, so as to continue his good works.

He described the governor’s strides as unprecedented, saying he had surpassed expectations in the area of welfare of the people and in the socio-economic development in the state.

According to him, the governor has performed excellently, and such a performer deserves a second term in office.

The projects initiated by him are exemplary, laudable, commendable, exceptional and praiseworthy, and every part of Lagos is now being carried along at the same time with the same pace.

“His six cardinal policies on security, health, food sufficiency, massive infrastructure and employment opportunity have stood tall.

“His goods works in Lagos State must continue and we are calling on him to listen to our call because it is a call for service,” Adekoya said.

