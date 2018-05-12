Home > News > Politics >

Governor Yahaya Bello mocks ex-President Obasanjo

Yahaya Bello Governor mocks OBJ, refers to him as old politician

Bello also called on Obasanjo to reveal to Nigerians the presidential candidate of the ADC.

  Published:
Governor Yahaya Bello mocks OBJ, refers to him as old politician

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello

(TheCable)
The Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has taken a swipe at former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Bello said this in reaction to reports that OBJ and his group, Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as it’s political platform.

He said “We are going to retire these old and bad politicians in 2019. It is just like the President said, if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria. So also, if we don’t retire these old and bad politicians, good politicians will be sent away.”

Bello also called on Obasanjo to reveal to Nigerians the presidential candidate of the ADC.

According to Independent, he said “Let us see who they will present to contest against President Mohammadu Buhari, our God given leader, whom US President Donald Trump even referred to as ‘sir’.”

Bello brags

Governor Bello also bragged saying that other states in Nigeria has so much to learn about politics fromKogi state.

He said “They call us green horns. But let them come to Kogi state and learn how politics is being done. I can assure that the rest 35 states of the nation has so much to learn from our state in the conduct of our congresses.”

Senate Vs Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state came under heavy backlash recently on the floor of the Senate.

Senator Ahmed Ogembe alleged that thugs loyal to the Governor disrupted an empowerment programme he was holding in his constituency, Kogi Central.

In his reaction, Abia lawmaker, Enyinnaya Abaribe said that "Yahaya Bello behaves like a little Hitler"

The deputy Senate leader, Bala Na’Allah also described Governor Bello as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Senator Dino Melaye also accused the Kogi state Governor of planning to poison him using men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Governor Yahaya Bello has severally declared his loyalty for President Buhari.

Bello has also announced that he can die for the President.

