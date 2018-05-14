Home > News > Politics >

Gov Ahmed calls on APC members to work together in Kwara

Governor Ahmed urged APC faithful and supporters from across the state to remain calm and work for the party.

Kwara Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the State to close ranks and work together for the progress of the party and the future of its members.

In a statement sent to Pulse by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, the governor urged party faithful and supporters from across the state to remain calm and  maintain their support for the party.

He said the outcome of last Saturday's APC Local government congresses in the state further reflected the capacity of the party as a formidable platform for good governance in the state.

The Governor emphasised that the loyalty of APC members to the party structure is key to the overall development and growth of individuals and the state at large.

Ahmed warns against anti-party activities

Gov Ahmed also warned members of the party against anti party activities for extraneous or personal reasons which could impact negatively on the party. "Everyone must eschew bitterness, individualism and extremism. We must remain united", the governor said.

According to the governor, "The APC remains a single and formidable entity in the state. So, members must not succumb to any agent of destabilization in whatever guise".

Governor Ahmed advised party faithful not to allow themselves to be discouraged  by the attitude of black sheep within  the party who are hellbent on causing confusion.

The APC recently held turbulent and inconclusive congresses and primaries in some States across Nigeria.

