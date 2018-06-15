Get your PVC, protect your votes, Donald Duke urges Nigerians

news

Presidential aspirant, Donald Duke, has urged Nigerians to decide their own future in the 2019 general elections by registering to vote, collecting their permanent voter's cards (PVC), and protecting their votes.

He made this call in a video ad which was published on his YouTube channel on Monday, June 11, 2018, three days after he officially declared his intention to run for the position of president at next year's polls.

In the video, the former Cross River State governor said Nigerians can only decide th future country they want to live in if they ensure that their votes are counted.

He said, "Hello, I'm Donald Duke and I'm urging each and everyone of you watching me right now to go out there, get registered, pick up your voter's card, and, on the day of elections, go there, cast your vote.

"Ensure that your votes are counted before you leave the booth. This is important, it determines your future and how well you'll live in this country."

When the 56-year-old made his candidacy public knowledge at the annual Law dinner of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu, on June 8, he said he was no longer going to sit back and allow the country to continue sinking under its current leadership. He also urged young Nigerians to stop being mere onlookers.

"I am putting myself forward for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I'm not going to sit back any longer and postulate. And I want each one of those young people there to be part of it. That's why I urge them to go and get their voter's card and be part of this society," he said.

Donald Duke's party remains unknown

Duke failed is yet to disclose on which political platform he'll run for president next year, but he served as Cross River State governor between 1999 and 2007 and tried to run for president in 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, since the PDP has officially zoned its presidential ticket to the north, Duke is most likely to contest on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) which is the political party that has been adopted by the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) of which he is a founding member.

If he wins his party's primary election, he'll face stiff competition from others like incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari; former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu; management consultant and leadership expert, Fela Durotoye; Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore and a host of others.