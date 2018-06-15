Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Get your PVC, protect your votes, Donald Duke urges Nigerians

Donald Duke Get your PVC, protect your votes, Presidential aspirant urges Nigerians

He called on Nigerians to decide the country's future by fully participating in next year's elections.

  • Published:
Get your PVC, protect your votes, Donald Duke urges Nigerians play

Donald Duke

(YouTube/Donald Duke)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Presidential aspirant, Donald Duke, has urged Nigerians to decide their own future in the 2019 general elections by registering to vote, collecting their permanent voter's cards (PVC), and protecting their votes.

He made this call in a video ad which was published on his YouTube channel on Monday, June 11, 2018, three days after he officially declared his intention to run for the position of president at next year's polls.

In the video, the former Cross River State governor said Nigerians can only decide th future country they want to live in if they ensure that their votes are counted.

He said, "Hello, I'm Donald Duke and I'm urging each and everyone of you watching me right now to go out there, get registered, pick up your voter's card, and, on the day of elections, go there, cast your vote.

"Ensure that your votes are counted before you leave the booth. This is important, it determines your future and how well you'll live in this country."

When the 56-year-old made his candidacy public knowledge  at the annual Law dinner of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu, on June 8, he said he was no longer going to sit back and allow the country to continue sinking under its current leadership. He also urged young Nigerians to stop being mere onlookers.

"I am putting myself forward for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I'm not going to sit back any longer and postulate. And I want each one of those young people there to be part of it. That's why I urge them to go and get their voter's card and be part of this society," he said.

Donald Duke's party remains unknown

Duke failed is yet to disclose on which political platform he'll run for president next year, but he served as Cross River State governor between 1999 and 2007 and tried to run for president in 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, since the PDP has officially zoned its presidential ticket to the north, Duke is most likely to contest on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) which is the political party that has been adopted by the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) of which he is a founding member.

ALSO READ: Pulse Opinion: Nigerians should be worried about Obasanjo's 'Third Force' in 2019

If he wins his party's primary election, he'll face stiff competition from others like incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari; former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu; management consultant and leadership expert, Fela Durotoye; Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore and a host of others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sowore Presidential aspirant 'threatens' to develop Nigeria, send Buhari...bullet
2 Apostle Suleiman Pastor fights with father over Buharibullet
3 Obasanjo Oshiomole says he would jail ex-president if he was Buharibullet

Related Articles

Donald Duke Ex-Governor says Buhari caused 2016 recession because he didn't know what he was doing
Donald Duke Former Governor says Buhari was unprepared for leadership
Donald Duke Former Cross River Governor says he doesn't believe in Biafra
Donald Duke Ex-Governor officially declares to run for president in 2019
Buhari President has failed, still Nigeria's best option - Balarabe Musa
Fayose "I will be president of Nigeria tomorrow" - Ekiti Governor
Pulse Opinion Nigerians should be worried about Obasanjo's 'Third Force' in 2019
Buhari President is not done with Nigeria - Orji Kalu
Buhari Amaechi tells Igbos to seek President's forgiveness
Sowore Sahara Reporters founder asks Nigerians for $2m to run for president

Politics

Mimiko is all that is wrong with the Nigerian politician
Pulse Opinion Mimiko is everything wrong with the Nigerian politician
The Acting Chairman of Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP)
Justice Must Prevail Party We will fence Nigeria, change its name, currency – Chairman says
2019 Presidency I'll provide uninterrupted power supply in six months – Aspirant
Mimiko rejoins Labour Party after dumping PDP, picks up membership card
Mimiko Ex-Governor rejoins Labour Party after dumping PDP, picks up membership card