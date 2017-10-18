Goodluck Jonathan says he's a 'retired politician' after meeting IBB

Former President Goodluck Jonathan refused to comment on the country's political events on Wednesday after meeting with former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) in Minna, Niger state.

According to a report by The Punch, the former president visited Babangida's residence on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, in company of former Senator Nimi Barigha Amange.

After arriving around 10am, Jonathan proceeded to have a private meeting with the former military leader with Senator Amange waiting in another part of the residence.

The meeting reportedly lasted for about two hours but the president declined to comment on what he discussed with IBB.

When he was requested to comment on the nation's political situation, he reportedly replied, "We are retired politicians."

The former president then left the residence in his bulletproof SUV and 9-car convoy.

Earlier on Tuesday, October 17, Jonathan made a rallying call to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to carefully select its next National Working Committee (NWC) members at December's elective convention.

He cautioned that the party could not afford to make mistakes in choosing its next national chairman and publicity secretary, describing them as "very delicate positions".

He pointed out that making the right choices will prove pivotal to the party winning back the presidency from the All Progressives' Congress (APC) during the 2019 presidential elections.