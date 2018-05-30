news

Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, has promised to create 12 million jobs for Nigerians if he's elected as president in the 2019 presidential election.

In a 10-point agenda document he released on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, the leadership expert said he'll create three million jobs for each year of his administration and reduce the country's unemployment rate. According to him, the jobs to be created will span across education, health, economy, agriculture, and the power sector.

He also revealed that a national jobs database will be created to make it easier for job owners and job seekers to connect with each other.

To further reduce unemployment , he said he'll prioritise and support agricultural production across all six geo-political zones in line with the comparative cost advantage of each zone through comprehensive land reforms. He also plans to scale up micro, small and medium enterprises as well as increase their capacity to hire at least one person per year.

Durotoye also promised to establish vocational and technical skills acquisition training centers across each of the six geo-political zones and make Nigeria an attractive destination for manufacturing by introducing tax credits for reinvestment into capital expansion, venture capital funds and development funding.

According to him, another cornerstone of his plan to create jobs in Nigeria is the implementation of a Start-Up Action Plan to support start-ups across the federation through a Start-Up Intervention Fund under the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Durotoye disclosed that his drive for job creation will reduce the unemployment rate in Nigeria from 18% to less than 10%.

In the policy document, he also disclosed that his administration would focus on power, security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, business and industries, the economy, enforcing the rule of law, and reducing the cost of living.

He'll contest for the presidency in next year's election on the platform of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN).