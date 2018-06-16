Pulse.ng logo
Durotoye says a competent president is not enough to save Nigeria

2019 Elections Fela Durotoye says a competent president is not enough to save Nigeria

He said Nigeria's different arms of government need to have ideologies and roadmaps that are aligned.

  • Published:
Fela Durotoye says a competent president is not enough in 2019 play

Fela Durotoye

(FridayPosts)
Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, has warned Nigerians that transforming the country will take more than just electing a competent president in the 2019 elections.

The management consultant stressed this during an interview with Starr Radio UK on Saturday, June 16, 2018, noting that it is important to have a government where the entire political structure has the same set of values that'll develop the country.

He said Nigeria's different arms of government need to have ideologies and roadmaps that are aligned for the country to be able to work for its citizens in the way they demand.

He said, "This is not just about Fela running for office. This is about getting a critical mass of people who have the same vision, share the same values, and believe in the same ideology, same roadmap. We're all going in together.

"Truth be told, if you put one good man in any presidential office and then you don't sort out the legislature - you still have people that are stealing the mace, you still have people that are throwing chairs - there's going to be difficulty.

"This is not just an election or a race for one man, this is a race for a generation. It is time for us to flush that system, one time. 2019 is a good governance-cleaning election. It's not just about Fela Durotoye.

"We're going to make sure that good people are in the Senate that have the right heart, the same good people that have the same values are in the House of Assembly that share the same vision. We're presenting them all.

"So, as they're electing Fela, they're electing Senators, members of the House of Representatives, members of House of Assembly, so that we can have a system that is aligned and everything works."

The leadership expert also pledged to work with other aspirants, when the need arises, to overthrow Nigeria's current political class that has kept it poor and ineffective with inadequate governance.

Durotoye's 10-point plan for Nigeria

In a 10-point agenda document he released on May 29, 2018, Durotoye noted that if he's elected president at next year's polls, he'll focus on power, security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, business and industries, the economy, enforcing the rule of law, creating jobs and reducing the cost of living.

He vowed to create three million jobs for each year of his administration and reduce the country's unemployment rate.

He also promised to make Nigeria the number one destination for investors in Africa by creating an enabling environment for locally-owned businesses and foreign investors to thrive and maximise profits.

He further assured Nigerians that he'll degrade, dismantle, and defeat terrorist group, Boko Haram, with human intelligence and return internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes or reabsorb them into a reconstructed community and 'safe cities'.

ALSO READ: Read Fela Durotoye's 10-point plan as Nigeria's president

Durotoye will contest for the presidency in next year's election on the platform of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN). He'll have to beat Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese and Dr Elishama Ideh to emerge the party's flag bearer to be able to face incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari and a host of other contenders.

