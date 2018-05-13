Fayose says Fayemi's defeat in Ekiti guber poll is assured

news

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose , has said Kayode Kayemi, his predecessor and current Minister of Mines and Steel Development, will not come close to victory in state's July 14 governorship election.

Fayemi on Saturday, May 12, emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress primary election but Fayose said that is the farthest he would go.

Reacting to the outcome of the APC primary through his Twitter handle, the governor said Fayemi should "expect to suffer worse defeat compared to that of 2014" when they were running mates for the state's governorship seat.

He also sarcastically thanked the APC for making winning easier for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, who is the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state.

"I thank the APC for giving Ekiti people a candidate they love to vote against at all times", Fayose wrote.

"Fayemi should not celebrate this pyrrhic victory yet because it is nothing but a flame that will be quenched on July 14."

The Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee and Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura while announcing the results said Fayemi polled a total of 941 votes, to defeat former governor Segun Oni and 31 other aspirants.

Fayemi will now face PDP's Olusola and Mr. Akinloye Oladele Aiyegbusi of the Social Democratic Party.

Olusola had since been endorsed by Fayose who denied Fayemi a second term as governor in 2014 and the two have been in a running battle since then.