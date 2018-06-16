Fayose denies reports that he wants to defect to APC

news

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has denied reports that he is planning to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Daily Post, Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka said the Governor will never move to APC.

He also called on Nigerians to disregard such reports, describing them as lies being circulated by the ruling party.

The Governor, in a statement signed by Olayinka, said “The statement was part of the many lies being circulated by the Ekiti APC and its unsellable governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, obviously to suppress reports of his rejection by Ekiti people.

“Even when APC was still basking in the euphoria of its electoral success of 2015, Governor Fayose made it abundantly clear then that he will never have anything to do with the party, not to talk about now that the party is nearing its political grave.

“As we approach the July 14 governorship election, it is expected that several lies will be told by the APC and its sinking candidate to confuse the unsuspecting members of the public.

“Therefore, members of the public are urged to disregard any statement not attributed to me or the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Idowu Adelusi.

“Most importantly, Governor Fayose’s comments on issues (both national and State) are always on his Twitter Handle @GovAyoFayose.

“Any statement credited to Governor Fayose and cannot be found either on his Twitter Handle or my Facebook Timelines and Twitter Handle should be DISREGARDED.”