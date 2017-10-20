Fayose condemns PDP's zoning policy again on Twitter

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has taken to social media to cast doubt over the legitimacy of the zoning arrangement of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Posting on his Twitter account (@GovAyoFayose) in the early hours of Friday, October 20, 2017, the governor challenged aspirants from the northern region to declare their intention to contest since the party has zoned its presidential ticket for the 2019 general elections to members from there.

"As per issue of zoning in the PDP vis my declaration for President, those who want to be President in the North should be bold to come out," he posted.

On September 28, 2017, Governor Fayose officially declared his intention to contest for the 2019 presidential elections under the umbrella of the PDP despite being from the southwest.

At the declaration ceremony, he had also made a similar challenge, as he insisted on the legitimacy of his candidacy.

The governor had said, "If PDP gives me ticket, I will use it and win. They say they have zoned presidency to the north, what if nobody comes out from the north?

"Whoever wants to contest for the seat of President, what are they afraid of? Let them come out. We don't want to package anyone for president again. God forbid."

Chairman of the PDP's National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, had responded the governor after his announcement, telling him that his presidential ambition is a waste of everyone's time as it doesn't align with the party's position.

The PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, and a Board of Trustee (BoT) member of party, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, have also publicly criticised Fayose's actions as a violation of the party's agreement to zone the presidency to the north.