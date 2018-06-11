Fani-Kayode says FG is plotting to implicate Atiku, Jonathan

news

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused the Federal Government of plotting to implicate, arrest and detain prominent Nigerians ahead of the 2019 elections.

He alleged that the government is targeting ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, and Gen. TY Danjuma (retd.).

In statement issued on Sunday, June 10, Fani-Kayode also confirmed the government's plans to arrest Obasanjo.

"I have read the disturbing reports about the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s plan to frame up, arrest and detain President Olusegun Obasanjo on trumped-up and politically-motivated charges. It has also been brought to my attention that they have threatened his life. I am not surprised because this is nothing new for this government. That is their stock in trade and they have been doing it for the last three years to anyone and everyone that opposes or criticises them", he said.

"What bothers me now is that President Buhari has become so jittery that he is prepared to do anything to stay in power. I have done my research and I have discovered that the plan is real. The government is also planning to target other key opposition figures and elder statesmen – as we get closer to 2019 – such as Gen. TY Danjuma, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, President Goodluck Jonathan and a handful of others. It appears that Buhari will stop at nothing in order to ensure that all his critics are silenced.

"The plan to implicate and silence all these leaders together with key figures in the PDP like Ayo Fayose, Emmanuel Udom, Ibrahim Dankwabo, Nyesom Wike, Darius Ishaku, Godswill Akpabio, David Mark, Ike Ekweremadu, Lyel Imoke, Uche Secondus, Sule Lamido, Ibrahim Shekarau, Abubakar Suleiman, Kabiru Turaki, David Jang, Atiku Abubakar, Dele Belgore, Jumoke Akinjide, Nenadi Usman and others is condemnable. They also plan to give some of us the Nnamdi Kanu treatment and make us dissapear or give us the Sambo Dasuki and El Zakzaky treatment and lock us up indefinitely but they will fail."

The ex-minister, who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said President Buhari is so desperate that he is attempting to "discredit and destroy" key members of the APC like Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, Dino Melaye, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abubakar Baraje, Aminu Tambuwal, AbdulFatah Ahmed, Timi Frank and others.

He added, "Nigeria is fast becoming a fascist police state where dissent is seen as a crime and where those that oppose the President are perceived as enemies of the state and prisoners of war. Taking this matter to a level of threatening the lives and liberty of people like Obasanjo, Danjuma, Babangida, Jonathan and other elder statesmen and seeking to destroy key opposition figures for no just cause is dangerous and unacceptable and it will have consequences.

"We do not want war in Nigeria: we want peace and the Buhari government should desist from provoking a situation and a series of events that may end up spiralling out of control. It is almost as if they are begging for war and that is tragic. They may have the full machinery and power of the Federal Government but we have the living God. Nothing can stop us in our divine mission to stop him and rescue Nigeria."

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed that dismissed the allegations by Obasanjo that Buhari is plotting to silence him, describing it as frivolous and an attempt by the ex-president to distract the Federal Government.