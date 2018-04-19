Home > News > Politics >

Ezekwesili launches Red Card Movement

Oby Ezekwesili Ex minister launches Red Card Movement

"Nigeria has no business being poor", says Ezekwesili as she launches Red Card Movement against political elites.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili says Nigeria no business being a poor nation.

Ezekwesili stated this at the official launch of the Red Card Movement at the popular Berger bus stop in Abuja on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Emphasizing on the power citizens wield, she maintained that unless Nigerians wake up and stand against the “failure of government”, the country would remain the same.

Ezekwesili launches Red Card Movement in Abuja play

Ezekwesili launches Red Card Movement in Abuja

(Pulse)

 

Ezekwesili, however, noted that the movement was not a political party but one organized to reawaken citizens to their power in the society.

“Nigeria is a country that does not have any business being as poor as it has been,” Ezekwesili said.

“The Red Card Movement is not a political party. We are citizens that have decided that if we work together, we can change the quality of leadership that go into all elective positions. Because we are not happy with the quality of leadership, we are determined to change that with our red cards which is our PVCs.

“We are here today to activate the office of the citizen which is the office that every Nigerian citizen occupies. A citizen doesn’t have to be in government in order to have a voice as to how they are governed.

“We want to mobilize citizens so that they will know that they have the power to determine the kind of government that will lead this country. Government that is competent, capable and has character

“When citizens don’t put their voice in how they are governed, then we are going to stay as a failed country forever. We decided to use our red card as a way of saying to people who have failed in governance to go and get out of the field of governance,” she declared.

Ezekwesili launches Red Card Movement in Abuja play

Ezekwesili launches Red Card Movement in Abuja

(Pulse)

 

ALSO READ: Young Nigerians should support Ezekwesili’s political agenda, not condemn it

Ezekwesili who said she can't serve in the Muhammadu Buhari government also disclosed plans to have a similar launch of the movement across the thirty-six states of the federation.

Similarly, another member of the movement, Aisha Yesufu, said the vision of the movement was to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria.

Yesufu dismissed insinuations in some quarters of the movement being sponsored by either a political party to discredit the current government.

"This movement is not sponsored by anyone," Yesufu said. "It started organically online by Nigerians who are tired of the bad governance that the APC and PDP have offered over the years. As citizens, we want to entrench leaders who believe in the people. Leaders who are competent and capable of moving Nigeria forward. There is no sponsorship anywhere as this is just a movement by the Nigerian people,” she announced.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Omo-Agege Police arrest Senator for stealing mace from National Assemblybullet
2 Omo-Agege Suspended Senator breaks into NASS with thugs, steals macebullet
3 2019 Election Sahara Reporters publisher shows up in a mosque ahead...bullet

Related Articles

JOHESU Health workers union threatens to begin nationwide strike Tuesday
APC Party constitutes National Convention Committee
Chiboks Girls Buhari vows to secure release of girls remaining in captivity
In Abuja Police ban protests, rallies at Unity Fountain
Chibok Girls What has happened to schoolgirls 4 years after Boko Haram abduction?
APC Manager of political party's Twitter account reacts to party's denial
APC Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account, handler reacts
Chibok Girls FG releases video detailing efforts made to release students
Enough Is Enough Coalition group auction Dangote, Sanusi, Ezekwesili, Bakare, others at fund raiser

Politics

APC fixes May 14 for national convention
APC Ruling party fixes May 14 for national convention
Senator Ovie Omo-Agege
Omo-Agege IGP under pressure to release 'Senator who stole mace’ - Source
Senator Omo-Agege denies involvement in mace theft
Omo-Agege Here's why senator led thugs to steal mace
Senate Plenary
Electoral Amendment National Assembly drops bill seeking to reorder election sequence