Eniade, ex-Oyo Head of Service, joins gubernatorial race

Mr Soji Eniade, the immediate past Head of Service in Oyo State, has declared his intention to contest the governorship seat in 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Congress(APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eniade declared his interest on Wednesday at the APC Secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

NAN also reports that Eniade, who recently retired from the Oyo State Civil Service, was appointed by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi as his Executive Assistant on Administration.

Eniade, who stated that though he might be a new entrant in politics, argued that he was in tune with governance.

He added that he was a product of the public sector for 35 years before he took up political position.

“I might be a new entrant into politics but not into governance. There is a correlation between politics, government and governance.

“I have been part of governance for 35 years since I joined the civil service. I have been at the top level of governance since 2009 and a member of the State Executive Council since 2004.

“So, I am not a greenhorn in governance but might be a greenhorn in politics. The ultimate of politics is governance,” he said.

The governorship aspirant, while unveiling his agenda, said it was captured under an acronym, SWIFT

According to him, “SWIFT means Socioeconomic development, Women and Girl-Child Empowerment, Industrial through infrastructural development, future generation, technology and creative industry development.”

Eniade acknowledged the need to focus on human capital development while putting in place infrastructure.

He said he would ensure a private sector-driven economy in the state.

“I just retired as a civil servant, if I spend recklessly, people should query the source of my funding.

“ Anybody participating in politics should be asked questions by the people. Money politics is encouraging godfatherism in Nigeria,” he added.

The governorship aspirant described himself as a party loyalist who believes that the decisions of the party must be supreme.

‘If I am chosen, so be it. If I am not chosen, I will support anyone who emerges the flagbearer of the party. APC is a party with rules and I must abide by them.

“I am among the best to become governor, though there are others with good credentials and have their own strengths.

“Former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala is highly respected and full of experience; Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) is a very sound lawyer and Mr Bayo Adelabu is a successful banker but I have my own advantage too,” he said.

Eniade said that the current crisis within the party would be settled, adding that the field would be made level again for the game to begin.

He appealed to aggrieved persons within the party to consider the interest of the party, urging them to see politics as a call to service and not for self-aggrandisement.

“Aggrieved persons should come back and sit down with elders of the party to make their grievances known and to settle the matter.

“The ultimate for all should be the development of Oyo State by raising the bar of good governance and deliverance of the dividends of democracy, ‘’ he said.