Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Eniade, ex-Oyo Head of Service, joins gubernatorial race

In Oyo State Eniade, ex-Head of Service, joins gubernatorial race

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Eniade declared his interest on Wednesday at the APC  Secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mr Soji Eniade, the immediate past Head of Service  in Oyo State play

Mr Soji Eniade, the immediate past Head of Service  in Oyo State

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Soji Eniade, the immediate past Head of Service  in Oyo State,  has declared his intention to contest the governorship seat in 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Congress(APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eniade declared his interest on Wednesday at the APC  Secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

NAN also  reports that Eniade, who recently retired from the Oyo State Civil Service,  was appointed by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi as his Executive Assistant on Administration.

Eniade, who  stated that  though he might be a new entrant in politics, argued that he  was in tune  with governance.

He added  that he was a product of the public sector for 35 years before he took up political position.

I might be a new entrant into politics but not into governance. There is a correlation between politics, government and governance.

“I have been part of governance for 35 years since  I joined the civil service. I have been at the top level of governance since 2009 and a member of the State Executive Council since 2004.

“So, I am not a greenhorn in governance but might be a greenhorn in politics. The ultimate of politics is governance,” he said.

The governorship aspirant, while unveiling his agenda, said it was captured under an acronym,  SWIFT

According to him, “SWIFT means Socioeconomic development, Women and Girl-Child Empowerment, Industrial through infrastructural development, future generation, technology and creative industry development.”

Eniade acknowledged  the need to focus on human capital development while putting in place  infrastructure.

He said he would ensure  a private sector-driven economy in the state.

I just retired as a civil servant, if I spend recklessly, people should query the source of my funding.

“  Anybody participating in politics should be asked questions by the people. Money politics is encouraging godfatherism in Nigeria,” he added.
The governorship aspirant  described himself as  a party loyalist  who believes that the  decisions of the party must be supreme.

‘If I am chosen, so be it. If I am not chosen, I will support anyone who emerges the flagbearer of the party. APC is a party with rules and I must abide by them.

“I am among the best to become governor, though there are others with good credentials and have their own strengths.

“Former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala is highly respected and full of experience; Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) is a very sound lawyer and Mr Bayo Adelabu is a successful banker but I have my own advantage too,” he said.

Eniade said that the current crisis within the party would be settled, adding that  the field would  be made level again for the game to begin.

He appealed to aggrieved persons  within the party to consider the interest of the party, urging them to see politics as a call to service and not for self-aggrandisement.

“Aggrieved persons should come back and sit down with elders of the party to make their grievances  known and to  settle the matter.

“The ultimate for all should be the development of Oyo State by raising the bar of good governance and deliverance of the dividends of democracy, ‘’ he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 June 12 How IBB stole Nigeria's freest and fairest election from MKO Abiolabullet
2 2019 Presidency Keyamo takes shots at Obasanjo, IBB, othersbullet
3 Sowore Presidential aspirant 'threatens' to develop Nigeria, send...bullet

Related Articles

Babcock University Former school drop-out emerges best graduating student
Like Padlock Landlady can't free herself after sleeping with tenant charmed with 'juju'
UN Day against Child labour I wonder...
Politics 10 things you need to know in markets this week and Muhammadu Buhari's trip to Morocco
MKO Abiola Oyo, Ondo states to celebrate late politician on June 12
In Oyo State Government declares June 12 as public holiday
Nigeria Here are the top 5 richest states in the country
Politics The latest population figures from National Bureau Of Statistics you need to see
World Milk Day FrieslandCampina celebrates 2018 'World Milk Day' in grand style

Politics

Olusegun Mimiko NLC, Labour Party reject ex-governor’s plans to return
INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs
In Kogi State Violence: INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs
June 12: IBB, Obasanjo should bury their heads in shame
June 12 IBB, Obasanjo should bury their heads in shame
Mimiko 'dumps PDP', may join Labour Party
Mimiko Ex-Ondo governor reportedly dumps PDP, may join Labour Party