Home > News > Politics >

Electorate shun INEC recall process, say Melaye excellent

In Kogi Electorate shun INEC recall process, say Melaye excellent representative

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), monitoring the exercise in Melaye’s Kogi West Senatorial District, observed that the polling units were empty, with many people claiming that they were not aware of it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Court 'remands Dino Melaye's brother in Kuje Prison' play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Voters in Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in Kogi have shunned the ongoing verification exercise organised by INEC to authenticate the signatures of voters seeking to recall Sen. Dino Melaye (APC/Kogi West).

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), monitoring the exercise in Melaye’s Kogi West Senatorial District, observed that the polling units were empty, with many people claiming that they were not aware of it.

At some areas, youths protested against the move to recall the senator who they described as “an excellent representative”.

An NYSC member, Miss Opemipo Solomon, the INEC officer at Akafe Lane polling unit, said that no one had shown up since they arrived the voting venue at 6.45 a.m.

No one has come to sign the recall papers; what we have had so far are threats from people asking us leave this place.

“The people do not appear interested in what we are doing. Some youths have come to warn us against staying here,” she said.

Another corps member, David Adah, INEC presiding officer at the Odo Akete polling unit also in kabba, said that many youths were angry over the recall process.

So many youths from the community are angry; they have alleged that their signatures were forged to endorse the recall process.

“Most of the youths, who saw their names among those that signed for the recall of Melaye, have disowned the signatures and insisted that they are happy with the Senator,” he said.

At the embattled senator’s polling unit in Ayetoro Gbede, a traditional ruler, Chief Ojo Adekunle, who led some youths to protest against the recall process, said that they were not aware of Melaye’s offence.

Melaye has done so well and we are happy with him; we have no reason to want to recall him,” he said.

Adekunle told NAN that Melaye was the best Senator Kogi West had ever produced, and urged his people not to betray their representative at this trying period.

Mrs. Vicoria Ajewole, APC Woman Leader in Kabba Local Government, expressed surprise at the recall process, and declared that “it won”t work”.

“Melaye is our son; there is no way anyone can recall him,” she said.

At the central area of Kabba town, youths were seen chanting songs in praise of Sen. Dino Melaye.

They vowed to resist attempt to disgrace him.

Efforts to speak with INEC officials at the commission’s office in Kabba proved abortive as they refused to comment on the exercise

Stern-looking Policemen keeping vigil at the polling points also refused to comment on the exercise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan This is why Donald Duke and Okonjo-Iweala are fightingbullet
2 Buhari President officially declares to run for 2nd termbullet
3 Dino Melaye 8 things you need to know about senator’s arrestbullet

Related Articles

Workers’ Day FG declares Tuesday May 1, 2018 as public day
Melaye Conflicting details emerge on how Dino escaped from SARS vehicle
Dino Melaye Saga Court reportedly remands senator's brother, 3 others in Kuje Prison
Melaye IGP shuns Senate invitation, goes to Bauchi
Dino Melaye Halin da sanata ke ciki yayin da abokan aikin sa suka kai masa ziyara a asibiti
Melaye Senator cries out from hospital bed about police maltreatment
Shehu Sani 'The Dino Melaye I saw couldn't speak', senator says
Dino Melaye Saga Saraki says hospitalised Kogi senator is now stable
Buhari Lawmakers say Buhari's $496m military aircraft purchase is illegal
Omo-Agege Delta 'indigenes' protest lawmaker's suspension from Senate

Politics

ThisDay newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, April 27, 2018]
Modu Sheriff’s return to APC proves that politicians are shameless
Pulse Opinion Ali Modu Sheriff’s return to APC proves that politicians are shameless
APC directs Ali Modu Sheriff to register for party at his ward
Ali Modu Sheriff APC directs ex-PDP chairman to register for party at his ward
APC directs Ali Modu Sheriff to register for party at his ward
Ali Modu Sheriff PDP loses former Chairman to APC