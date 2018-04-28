news

Voters in Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in Kogi have shunned the ongoing verification exercise organised by INEC to authenticate the signatures of voters seeking to recall Sen. Dino Melaye (APC/Kogi West).

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), monitoring the exercise in Melaye’s Kogi West Senatorial District, observed that the polling units were empty, with many people claiming that they were not aware of it.

At some areas, youths protested against the move to recall the senator who they described as “an excellent representative”.

An NYSC member, Miss Opemipo Solomon, the INEC officer at Akafe Lane polling unit, said that no one had shown up since they arrived the voting venue at 6.45 a.m.

“No one has come to sign the recall papers; what we have had so far are threats from people asking us leave this place.

“The people do not appear interested in what we are doing. Some youths have come to warn us against staying here,” she said.

Another corps member, David Adah, INEC presiding officer at the Odo Akete polling unit also in kabba, said that many youths were angry over the recall process.

“So many youths from the community are angry; they have alleged that their signatures were forged to endorse the recall process.

“Most of the youths, who saw their names among those that signed for the recall of Melaye, have disowned the signatures and insisted that they are happy with the Senator,” he said.

At the embattled senator’s polling unit in Ayetoro Gbede, a traditional ruler, Chief Ojo Adekunle, who led some youths to protest against the recall process, said that they were not aware of Melaye’s offence.

“Melaye has done so well and we are happy with him; we have no reason to want to recall him,” he said.

Adekunle told NAN that Melaye was the best Senator Kogi West had ever produced, and urged his people not to betray their representative at this trying period.

Mrs. Vicoria Ajewole, APC Woman Leader in Kabba Local Government, expressed surprise at the recall process, and declared that “it won”t work”.

“Melaye is our son; there is no way anyone can recall him,” she said.

At the central area of Kabba town, youths were seen chanting songs in praise of Sen. Dino Melaye.

They vowed to resist attempt to disgrace him.

Efforts to speak with INEC officials at the commission’s office in Kabba proved abortive as they refused to comment on the exercise

Stern-looking Policemen keeping vigil at the polling points also refused to comment on the exercise.