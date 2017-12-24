Ekiti Election :  PDP wins 16 LG chairmanship, 177 councillorship seats in poll

news

The Peoples Democratic Party won all the 16 local government chairmanship and 177 Councillorship seats in the local polls conducted in Ekiti State on Saturday.

The parties that took part in the election are, Action Democratic Party, (ADP), National Democratic Liberty Party, (NDLP), Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Party of Nigeria, (PPN) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) but it is the People’s Democratic Party who won all seats in the election.

According to reports by the Punch, the Chairman of the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission, rtd. Justice Kayode Bamisile , said the elections were peaceful, free and fair.

He said according to results turned - in by all the Returning Officers , who were senior academic staff members from tertiary institutions in Ekiti and Ondo states, PDP swept the poll.

In Ido Osi, council, PDP ’s Aladedemi Tunde was declared winner having polled a total of 24, 432 votes against his closest in National Democratic Liberty Party candidate who polled 121.

Also in Emure LG , PDP ’s Olubayode Okeya polled 15 ,293 votes against ADP’s candidate who polled 201 votes , as the winner.

In Ado Ekiti council, PDP ’s Bamisile Clement emerged winner by polling 43, 262 votes against ADP’s candidate who polled 770 votes. Bamisile was quick to appreciate all stakeholders for supporting the state’s electoral umpire to achieve a peaceful, free and fair election.

In his statement gathered by *Vanguard*, “Today, December 23, 2017 marked another political improvement in bringing democracy to the door step of our people. In 2015, we conducted an election that was widely adjudged free, peaceful and fair and got a befitting award for our efforts..

"We took our work seriously and put in the best, hence we have conducted a free and fair election. We had visited all LGAs, traditional rulers, security agencies, political parties and others to seek for their support and for them to mobilise their people for participation in the poll.

"They had showed readiness for election and fullfiled their promise to vote. We have protected our people’s rights in deciding cautiously their representatives.

"We particularly appreciate Governor Fayose for strengthening democracy. It is an indisputable fact that Governor Fayose always follow the constitutional dictates to conduct LG elections as at when due"

Article by Afeez Adesola