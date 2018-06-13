news

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended its member representing Ikere Constituency 2, Sunday Akinniyi, for allegedly breeding terrorism within the chamber and neglecting to pay attention to his people.

According to a report by The Punch, Akinniyi was sanctioned for a host of misconducts that also includes violence towards the mace, hostility towards other members of the House, and regular absenteeism. He was also accused of sleeping through legislative programs so frequently that he was nicknamed "The Sleeping Honourable".

According to the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Dr Samuel Omotoso, Akinniyi was suspended after the legislative chamber received a report from a committee led by Hon. Ayodele Fajemilehin who carried out an investigation following a series of allegations against Akinniyi by the Leader of Business, Tunji Akinleye.

He said, "Hon Akinniyi Sunday was alleged, a few weeks ago, of breeding terrorism within the institution of the House, violence towards the mace in a properly constituted plenary session, belligerent attitude and acts of bellicosity against his colleagues and pugnacious behaviours in his constituency against his own people, all amounting to gross misconduct and unbecoming of any honourable member of this House.

"The suspended member was also regularly regular in absenting himself especially when issues relating to his constituency is slated for discussion. Despite complaints of negligence from his people, he remained adamant.

"The few occasions he presented himself for official duties in the House, Hon. Akinniyi is in the habits of sleeping from the beginning of any programme to the end, to the extent that he was nicknamed 'The Sleeping Honourable.'

"Several attempts by the Speaker (Kola Oluwawole) advising him to pay attention to his people and his health has been rebuffed with insults.

"It is in reference to all these that this House viewed the failures of Akinniyi as incompatible with the spirit of good governance and quality representation of the present House of Assembly and he is hereby suspended indefinitely.

"Ekiti House of Assembly will be alive to the noble doctrine of active service as elected representatives of our various constituencies."

House tells Akinniyi to stay away

During the period of his indefinite suspension, Akinniyi has been barred from the vicinity of the Assembly complex. The clerk of the House has also been directed to lodge a formal complaint with security agencies against him for threatening the lives of other members. Dr Omotoso urged the suspended Akinniyi to pay more attention to his health and find a solution to his sleeping problem.