The Ekiti State House of Assembly impeached two principals during its plenary session on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Hon. Segun Adewunmi, who represents Ekiti West Constituency, was impeached as the deputy speaker of the House by his colleagues on Thursday, shortly before Hon. Sina Animasaun of Ekiti West II was elected to replace him.

Hon. Sunday Akinniyi was also impeached as the chief whip and was replaced by Hon. Onigiobi Fawale.