Ekiti APC primary will be credible, says Gov. Al-Makura

Gov. Tanko Al-‎Makura, the Chairman of the  All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on Ekiti  governorship primary, on Saturday gave an assurance  that the rescheduled exercise would be free, fair and credible.

Al-Makura, who is also the governor of Nassarawa State, gave the assurance while addressing the delegates and aspirants at the venue of the exercise in Ado-Ekiti.

He said once a delegate had cast his vote, he must  leave the hall and would not be allowed in until  the end of the exercise.

Al-Makura, who said 2,326  out of the 2,618 delegates had been accredited  to participate in the exercise, urged them  to  respect the ‎rules and regulations guiding the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting commenced at 1.07 pm, with the statutory delegates in the first batch to vote.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmed Bello, said he had deployed a  large number of security personnel to the venue of the primary to ensure a  hitch-free exercise.

But when asked to give the figure of policemen deployed for the exercise, the commissioner declined, saying “permit me to keep that to my chest.’’

“If you look round, you will see my men in every place, can you count them?

“I am just working according to my plans and we will make sure there is no problem, ” he said.

