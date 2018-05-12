Ekiti APC‎ primary: Tight security as accreditation begins

Home > News > Politics >

The News Agency of  Nigeria (NAN) reports that  scores of policemen as well as personnel  of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigerian Security  and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC)  have taken over the venue  located on Federal Housing Road in the Ekiti capital as the accreditation process commenced.

To check   a repeat of  the May 5 botched governorship primary of  the All Progressives Congress  (APC) in Ekiti,  a security cordon was on Saturday  thrown on Damlek Event Centre in Ado-Ekiti,  the venue of  the  rescheduled exercise.

The Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr  Donatus Ikemefuna,  said no fewer than 2,000 officers were deployed to the venue of the primary to maintain law and order  during the primary.

The Publicity Secretary  of the APC in the state, Hon. Taiwo Olatubosun, had said the tight security was to prevent a  repeat of the violence which led to the suspension of the previous exercise.

A NAN correspondent at the venue reports that motorists  as well as motorcyclists were prevented from entering the road  leading to the venue.

Security at the entrance to the venue was also tight as  members of the National Congress Committee on the primary led by Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa conducted accreditation for  delegates  at the entrance of the venue.

A total of 32 aspirants are vying to flag the party’s flag in the July 14 governorship election after President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, had withdrawn from the race, alleging  that the processes leading to the  rescheduled primary  was designed to favour a particular  aspirant.

