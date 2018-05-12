Ekiti ADP primary: Adewale emerges governorship candidate

news

The National Committee Chairman for the Primary Election of the Action Democratic Party, (ADP) in Ekiti, Mr Umaru Yakubu has declared Mr Segun Adewale as the governorship candidate of the party for the July 14 election in the state.

Yakubu, who is also the National Vice Chairman of the party, North West Zone, conducted the party’s primary in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

Secretary to the electoral committee, Mrs Adenike Jones, who announced the results of the election held throughout the 177 wards in the state, declared Otunba Segun Adewale as the candidate of the party.

The National Youth Leader of the party, Prince Edobo Ogboza, urged the youths and women to support the party and its flagbearer.

He assured the party supporters of better times ahead, adding that the candidate, when he finally wins the governorship election would provide more job opportunities for the youths and empower the women of the state.

He said that the party would ensure that the youths and women in the state are not sidelined.

Adewale, who is the only aspirant of the party, in his acceptance speech, thanked the party members for their support and turnout from the 16 local government areas of the state.

He tasked the party members to win more members into the party, for the party to have good outing during the July 14 governorship election.