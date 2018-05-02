Don't be a wasted generation, Fela Durotoye tells Nigerian youths

news

Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, has cautioned Nigerian youths against becoming a wasted generation that hands over problems to the next generation of Nigerians.

The CEO of Gemstone Group made this charge while he was making a presentation on The Platform in Lagos on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

According to him, Nigerian youths have to decide for themselves whether they want to be a generation that solves problems or a generation that simply hands problems over to another set of generation that should have it easier.

He said if the current generation of young Nigerians are keen on becoming a great generation, they must commit to delivering on a sound vision that'll create a better future for Nigeria.

He said, "Whenever a generation has a choice to make, they can choose to either be a wasted generation or they can choose to be a great generation.

"Now, a wasted generation is any generation that hands over a disadvantage to the next generation and says it's now up to you to fix it.

"A wasted generation enjoys constant power and then hands over generators to the next generation. A wasted generation knocks out water from its taps and knocks out education from its schools and therefore does not want its own children to go the same schools that prepared it for leadership.

"We have inherited a nation that isn't really working much, but that's not good enough a reason for us to bequeath a nation that doesn't work to the next generation.

"So, my question is, in 2019 as we must make up our minds today, we're going to ask ourselves: Are we going to be a wasted generation.

"If we're not going to be a wasted generation, the only option we have is to be a great generation.

"A great generation is a generation that hands over advantage to the next generation. A great generation is a generation that solves problems for the next generation and teaches them how to solve their own problems.

"You don't pass problems on to the next generation; you pass solutions and problem-solving techniques, institutions and systems.

"If we're going to build that great nation, we as a great generation must accept, believe, commit and deliver it."

While speaking on Tuesday, he also said that he'll soon address the country to present the road map to a new vision.

"On the 29th of May, I will have the privilege of addressing the world and shaping a new vision for Nigeria. And not only will I shape that future for Nigeria, I'm going to also present to you a road map by which Nigeria can get to that vision," he said.

Durotoye to contest with ANN

Durotoye declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN) on February 22, 2018.

He believes Nigeria has all the resources it needs to be a desirable place for anyone to inhabit, provided it gets the right leadership.

In his declaration speech, he disclosed that he wants to see a Nigeria where old parties with their old ideology of godfatherism would become history.